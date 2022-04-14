This Week in Boundary County History - April 14, 2022

A dozen men worked all day on March 20, 1922, to rescue a stranded two-year-old cow elk from the bottom of a canyon in Fremont County near Ashton. “Owing to the deep, soft snow, it was impossible to get teams within miles of the spot where the injured animal lay, and dog teams and skis were brought into use,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “Olcot Zarn, the boy contestant in the American Dog Derby at Ashton, furnished his team and sled to haul the block and tackle and the men proceeded to the spot on skis. The elk had suffered severely from her privation. She was thin and emaciated and her hoofs were badly water soaked and bleeding where the rocks had torn her feet in trying to scale the almost perpendicular walls of the canyon. She is being fed and cared for at a ranch until such time as she is considered able to take care of herself, when she must be taken toward the Yellowstone National Park boundary and turned loose, unless instructions to the contrary are received from the state game department.”

