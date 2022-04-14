ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

This Week in Boundary County History - April 14, 2022

bonnersferryherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.H. Dunlap of Chewelah, Washington, has arrived in town to be foreman of the construction crew building the power line from Bonners Ferry to the new power plant at Moyie Falls and the rebuilding of the power and light wiring systems of the city. The new power line will be 8...

bonnersferryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Irrigation season begins Thursday in Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District

NAMPA, Idaho — Early Thursday morning, water from the Boise River will start flowing down the head of Ridenbaugh Canal, near Barber Park. The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District (NMID) announced Wednesday that it again faces "very limited supplies of water going into this irrigation season," and water deliveries will begin no earlier than April 22, eight days after the district begins filling canals.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

A dozen men worked all day on March 20, 1922, to rescue a stranded two-year-old cow elk from the bottom of a canyon in Fremont County near Ashton. “Owing to the deep, soft snow, it was impossible to get teams within miles of the spot where the injured animal lay, and dog teams and skis were brought into use,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “Olcot Zarn, the boy contestant in the American Dog Derby at Ashton, furnished his team and sled to haul the block and tackle and the men proceeded to the spot on skis. The elk had suffered severely from her privation. She was thin and emaciated and her hoofs were badly water soaked and bleeding where the rocks had torn her feet in trying to scale the almost perpendicular walls of the canyon. She is being fed and cared for at a ranch until such time as she is considered able to take care of herself, when she must be taken toward the Yellowstone National Park boundary and turned loose, unless instructions to the contrary are received from the state game department.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boundary County, ID
Government
City
Mesa, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Boundary County, ID
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
Bonners Ferry, ID
Government
XL Country 100.7

Move Over Bozeman! This is Now Montana’s Fastest Growing City

For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Treasurer#Power Plant#Lion#Honor Society#Mirror#Phi Kappa Phi
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Montana Talks

Brace for it Montana, The Cold Is Here for a While

Breaking News: I-94 is closing as of 4 p.m. Tuesday from Billings to the Montana/ North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snow fall. This news just came in shortly before 4 from the Montana Highway Patrol. ORIGINAL POST. The photo above (taken near Stanford) is a common scene...
BILLINGS, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KSLTV

Body of missing Montana man found in remote area of central Utah

COLONNADE ARCH AREA, Utah — A Montana man who had been missing for approximately a week was found dead Thursday by a search team that included a helicopter. Emery County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Baker, 53, was last heard from on April 7 when he spoke to his son and said he was at Moonshine Wash south of Green River in Emery County. When he failed to pick up his son in Salt Lake and return to Bozeman, Montana, as planned, he was reported missing.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy