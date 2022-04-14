ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, ID

Griz continues in livestock killing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES — A grizzly bear that reportedly killed livestock on April 5, returned to the same property near Naples, avoided traps and killed again the night of April 7. Wildlife officials are continuing to try and trap the bear. There was no mention of trying to kill it in an Idaho...

