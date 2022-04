YAMHILL, Ore–The attempt to remove two sitting Newberg school board members failed earlier this year .Ballots have to be turned in today for the recall of Yamhill Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer. The group Save Yamhill County is spearheading the effort. They accuse Berschauer of being self- serving and only caring about donors to election and failing to represent the needs of the people wo live in the community. SYC submitted more than 7,600 signatures, more than enough to put Commissioner Berschauer’s recall on the ballot.

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO