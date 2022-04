The Worcester County Commissioners discussed the following during its meeting on March 3:. The commissioners unanimously approved a letter of support on behalf of Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum Curator Christine Okerblom to seek $50,000 in grants through the Maryland Heritage Areas program. The funds would be for the restoration of the interior of the 112-year-old former Bank of Ocean City building, which came into the museum’s possession in 2020.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO