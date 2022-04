The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) completed its investigation into the cause of two recent Sevier County wildland fires. “Based on the results of our origin and cause investigation, it was determined the two large wildland fires were caused by downed power lines,” ACU Captain Greg Whitehead said. “The high winds that took down the power lines to spark the fires also fueled the progression of the fires.”

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO