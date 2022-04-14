ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Restaurant/Bar Neighbors Opens in Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th. McEwen Northside is located at 4031...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Williamson Source

8 Places for Easter Brunch 2022

Easter is here and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for brunch over Easter weekend. On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas. Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like:. Chicken & Waffles. Made-to-order waffle...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Franklin, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Germantown, TN
Franklin, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Food Drink#Mcewen Northside#Facebook
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Garth Brooks announces name of bar in Nashville

In an announcement before his Nissan Stadium performance, country music star Garth Brooks revealed Friday the name of his upcoming downtown Nashville bar. The bar — to open in the old Paradise Park location at 411 Broadway — is called Friends in Low Places after the lyrics from Brooks' 1990s hit song.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Williamson Source

Photos: 2022 Bourbon and Bubbles Fest in Franklin

After several days of rain, Saturday brought sunshine and the second year of the Bourbon and Bubbles Fest at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The inclusive tasting event for bourbon, bubbles, spirits and wine will took place on Saturday, April 9, from 4 pm – 8 pm. The event also features live music and delicious food for purchase from area restaurants.
FRANKLIN, TN
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In comparison to Memphis, Nashville is not particularly enthralled by BBQ. This does not imply that Nashville does not offer a wide variety of smoked meats for customers to pick from as it does. You can choose between a brisket cooked in Texas or pork cooked in the Memphis method. From spicy to vinegary to sweet to even white sauce over a pig, poultry, beef, and even veggies, there is something for everyone. The following is a list of the top 5 most popular barbecue restaurants in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Celebrate Cherry Blossoms at D.C. Bars, Restaurants, and Hotels

The world famous cherry blossoms draw droves of tourists and locals to the Tidal Basin every spring, so it should come as no surprise that D.C.’s restaurant industry wants a piece of the action too. Peak bloom is predicted for Tuesday, March 22 through Friday, March 25, but plenty...
RESTAURANTS
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Lawson) Sullivan

Barbara Jean Lawson Sullivan of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, she was 79 years old. Barbara was born September 24, 1942 in Franklin County, TN to Edward Charles Lawson and Eura Mary Martin Lawson, who precede her in death. She graduated from Tullahoma High School...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Large fire at local motorcycle dealership in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large structure fire is now out in Madison after it completely destroyed a powersports repair shop on Friday. Located on the Davidson-Sumner County line, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire where heavy smoke and flames began showing at Castle PowerSports. Goodlettsville Fire...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy