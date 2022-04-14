Restaurant/Bar Neighbors Opens in Franklin

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO