EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'

By Darryl Coote
 3 days ago
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with equipment and supplies worth more than $500 million as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on democratic nations to arm it against tyranny.

The union's European Council adopted two measures Wednesday under its European Peace Facility, an off-budget mechanism that deals with military and defense issues, to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with some $544 million worth of personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel and lethal weapons.

The funds increase the EU's military contribution to Ukraine to more than $1.6 billion as Wednesday's decision follows similar ones made on Feb. 28 and March 23.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, resulting in the deaths of nearly 2,000 civilians with more than 4.6 million forced to flee the country and millions more internally displaced.

The money was announced as Russian troops are widely expected to attack eastern Ukraine.

"The next weeks will be decisive," said Josep Borrell, high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement. "As Russia prepares for an offensive on the East of Ukraine, it is crucial that we continue and step up our military support to Ukraine to defend its territory and population and prevent further suffering."

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden also announced an additional $800 million worth of weapons for Ukraine.

The funds were announced as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders for more weaponry as he warned that if they don't stop Russia from taking over their country, Moldova, Poland, Romania and other Baltic nations will be the Kremlin's next target.

"It could only be stopped by force of arms. It must be done now," he said in a video message. "Ukraine needs heavy artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircrafts. Anything to repel Russian repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes."

Tanks, armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems were among the weapons he said they required.

"Freedom must be armed better than tyranny," he said. "Western countries have everything to make it happen."

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
MILITARY
