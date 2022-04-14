ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Technically our unemployment rate now begins with a '3'. How do we keep it there?

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
 3 days ago
shutterstock

The official employment figures say the unemployment rate for March was 4.0% , exactly the same as a month earlier.

But if you’re prepared to download the spreadsheet and work it out, you’ll find that expressed to two decimal places the rate actually fell, from 4.04% to 3.95% .

The Bureau of Statistics confirms this by saying on its website that the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points between February and March while also (apparently inconsistentlly) saying it was 4.0% in both months.

Australian Bureau of Statistics

This result, clearly below 4%, is the lowest rate of unemployment Australia has seen since the monthly series of labour force statistics began in February 1978, and the lowest since the November quarter of 1974, almost 50 years ago, when the figures were quarterly.

After the decade up to March 2020 in which the rate hardly moved above 6% or below 5%, the new rate of 3.95% is an enormous step in the right direction.

But we need to worry about more than unemployment. Workers can be underemployed (getting less hours than they would like) and people who would like to work but think they won’t get work, may stop searching and not get recorded as unemployed.

There’s good news on both counts.

Less underemployment, fewer hidden unemployed

The proportion of workers underemployed has fallen from 9.3% prior to COVID in March 2020 to 6.6%. And rather than people withdrawing from the labour force and not looking for work, the rate at which people are either working or looking is up half a percentage point on before COVID.

As well, in an instance of the adage that a rising tide lifts all boats, young Australians who in the 2010s lost out as the economy slowed, now seem to be benefiting most from the pick-up.

Read more: Forget the election gaffes: Australia's unemployment rate is good news – and set to get even better by polling day

The proportion of young Australians who are employed is an extraordinary 4.6 percentage points higher than in March 2020.

This compares with an improvement of 1.9 percentage points for Australians aged 25 to 64 years, and 0.4 percentage point for Australians aged 65 years and over.

A rate of unemployment below 4% is certainly a positive. It means more of the nation’s productive resources are being used. It has improved the living standards of the 170,000 people employed today who would have not been, had unemployment remained where it was before COVID.

But those benefits will only stay in place as long as unemployment remains low. Our objective ought to be to keep it as low as possible for as long as possible.

How can we keep unemployment below 4%?

Unemployment fell below 4% because more of the population found work.

The economic stimulus the government provided to respond to COVID was built for a worst case that didn’t materialise – people generally kept their jobs. As a result it added to employment growth, and established that it was easier to get unemployment down than had been generally realised.

Read more: Australia cut unemployment faster than predicted – why stop now?

This suggests that keeping unemployment below 4% will depend on being committed to that goal.

Much of the COVID stimulus has been saved and has yet to make its way into spending. This, and the new spending measures in the 2022 budget, are likely to maintain the impetus needed to keep unemployment low for the months ahead.

Beyond that, what happens to unemployment will depend on the next government’s decisions.

That 1.3 million extra jobs pledge

All this must mean the Coalition’s pledge to create 1.3 million extra jobs in the next five years is what’s needed. Well, maybe.

Certainly, employment has to grow for the rate of unemployment to stay low. But the absolute number of jobs only has relevance for the rate of unemployment when we also know what is happening to the number of people who want to work.

Depending on whether the keenness of Australians to get jobs ( participation ) increases at a faster or slower rate than employment, 1.3 million extra jobs could either cut the rate of unemployment or be insufficient to stop it climbing.

Read more: Despite record vacancies, Australians shouldn't expect big pay rises soon

Suppose 1.3 million jobs are created in the next five years as the Coalition has pledged , and all of them increase employment. And suppose also that the labour force participation rate grows at the same pace as for the past five years and the working age population at the rate projected by the Bureau of Statistics.

Then Australia’s rate of unemployment in five years time will be about 4.4%, which is higher rather than lower than it is today.

Ultimately what we care about is the proportion of the population that is in work, rather than the number of jobs created, which can be related to population.

A more meaningful pledge would be to keep unemployment at the lowest possible rate below 4% without causing excessive wage inflation.

Jeff Borland receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

TheConversationAU

Forget the election gaffes: Australia's unemployment rate of 4% is good news – and set to get even better by polling day

When Labor leader Anthony Albanese couldn’t say whether the unemployment rate was 5% or 4% on Monday, he might have had a point. It’s 4%. But for a decade – the entire decade leading up to COVID – it never strayed too far from five-point-something per cent. Melbourne University labour market specialist Jeff Borland points out that in March 2010, Australia’s unemployment rate was 5.4%. Ten years later, before COVID changed things in March 2020, it was 5.3%. In the years between, it briefly dipped to 4.9% (three times), climbed slowly as the mining boom wound down, edged above 6% in 2014 as...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Surprise! There might be salmonella in your chocolate

In the past three months, more than 150 cases of salmonella food poisoning across Europe have been linked to Kinder chocolate products. Most of the cases have been in children under ten years old. Health officials have traced the outbreak to bad milk in a factory in Belgium, and many products have been recalled from shelves as Easter approaches. As consumers, we often think of the risk of food poisoning from raw or under-cooked meat, leftovers or even packaged salad. It’s less common to worry about chocolate. Salmonella outbreaks in chocolate While reports of salmonella bacteria in chocolate are not common, there have been...
FOOD SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Past policies have created barriers to voting in remote First Nations communities

The rate of voter participation in federal elections by people living in remote Indigenous communities has been lower than the national average since First Nations people were granted the right to vote in 1962. In recent years, the rate has been in decline. Rates are lowest in the Northern Territory. The low rate of participation among First Nations people living in remote communities could affect the lower house election results in the Northern Territory seat of Lingiari. Warren Snowden has stepped down after 20 years holding the seat. Read more: ...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia

So the federal election is on. Billboards are suddenly plastered with party slogans, campaign ads are all around us, and our social media feeds are flaring up with political spin. Political advertising is a major feature of Australian election campaigns. But sometimes it can be difficult to separate facts from scare campaigns, or even to distinguish a government ad from a party ad. So what are the rules that govern political advertising in the upcoming election campaign? Read more: As federal government spending on small transport...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

The Morrison government wants farmers to profit from looking after the land – but will anyone want to pay?

The richness of Earth’s plant and animal species is rapidly declining. In Australia, responsibility for this biodiversity loss lies in many quarters – including agriculture. To help address the problem, the federal government is pursuing a “biodiversity stewardship” policy to encourage farmers and other landholders to adopt practices that benefit native species, by financially rewarding them for their efforts. Farmers who restore, enhance or protect biodiversity will receive credits, which can then be sold on private markets. But a bill before parliament reveals the scheme devised by the Morrison government is potentially problematic. It may fail on two counts: to protect biodiversity...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Bungled vaccine rollout, welcome financial support – here's what Aussies thought of Morrison's COVID response

Before calling the election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed in a promotional video his government had done a good job of handling the COVID crisis over the past two years. According to Morrison, “Things are tough” but “40,000 people are alive in Australia today because of the way we managed the pandemic, 700 thousand people still have jobs and countless numbers of businesses […] would have been destroyed.” Read more: Did the Morrison government really prevent 40,000 COVID deaths? A health economist checks claims...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison talks risk, Albanese spruiks opportunity, in opening pitches

When they faced the media to deliver their opening campaign pitches on Sunday, the core messages of Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese were clear. One emphasised the risk of change, the other sold change as an opportunity. They brought different styles to their appearances. Morrison just wanted to say his piece and get away. Questions can be slippery territory. He cut the press pack’s interrogation short, after warning he’d take “a few quick questions”. It looked abrupt, and Albanese was determined to demonstrate a contrast. So when he appeared, the Labor leader let the questioning run. But by the end...
WORLD
Unemployment Benefits
Social Security
Economy
Jobs
TheConversationAU

Voters love the Greens' message more than ever – but it may not lead to a surge of votes for them

The Greens have long battled against the perception they’re the radical fringe or the electoral ingenues of Australian politics. Today, neither of these labels bedevil them in quite the same way they might have previously. Two factors make it increasingly difficult to typecast the Greens in these terms. First, the issue that elevated the Greens to electoral prominence – the environment – is no longer an abstraction for the public. The second is the party is a known quantity. The Greens’ federal leader, Adam Bandt, is ensconced in one of the safest federal seats in the country, and is also one of...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

What's happening in Sri Lanka and how did the economic crisis start?

The island nation of Sri Lanka is in the midst of one of the worst economic crises it’s ever seen. It has just defaulted on its foreign debts for the first time since its independence, and the country’s 22 million people are facing crippling 12-hour power cuts, and an extreme scarcity of food, fuel and other essential items such as medicines. Inflation is at an all-time high of 17.5%, with prices of food items such as a kilogram of rice soaring to 500 Sri Lankan rupees (A$2.10) when it would normally cost around 80 rupees (A$0.34). Amid shortages, one 400g...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Keep Rising. How High Will They Go?

Mortgage rates have been climbing steadily. And there's reason to believe they'll get higher. Mortgage rates have been on an upward climb since the start of the year. This week, they rose sharply following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement last week. Here's a summary of mortgage rates for March...
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationAU

'She was the most important person to us' – R. Rubuntja's story shows society is still failing First Nations women

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains mentions and images of someone who has passed away. There are also descriptions of domestic and family violence and murder. R. Rubuntja was a loving mother and grandmother. She was funny and intelligent, and so very strong. R. had lived through domestic and family violence. She was a founding member of the Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group – a group of senior women from Alice Springs Town Camps. This strong women’s group works to bring visibility to Aboriginal women’s experiences and to end family violence. One of the last times Tangentyere...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Below the Line: What role will gender play in the federal election campaign? – podcast

When will Prime Minister Scott Morrison call the election? And could this be the long-awaited campaign when women take the driver’s seat? In the second episode of our new election podcast, Below the Line, our expert panel delve into the High Court’s involvement in the election’s timing and its likely impact on the Coalition vote. After we finished recording, the High Court confirmed the dismissal of the New South Wales Liberals’ challenge to Morrison’s hand-picked candidates. Then, picking up on the PM’s claim this week that he overrode the local preselection process to “get more good women into parliament”, we take...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

How should the next Australian government handle the Pacific?

This is part of a foreign policy election series looking at how Australia’s relations with the world have changed since the Morrison government came to power. You can read the first piece in the series here. Successive Australian governments have lined up over recent decades to emphasise the importance of the Pacific region to Australian interests. While there are some differences in emphasis between the two major parties’ approach to the Pacific, we can expect considerable continuity in Australia’s approach to the region if there is a change of government in May. Regional capitals will be early destinations for newly-elected ministers....
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

What's next for the National Broadband Network? Labor and the Coalition's plans compared

For many Australians, the promise of cheap, reliable broadband remains a dream. So why is the National Broadband Network (NBN) still not delivering an outcome that was promised more than a decade ago when the NBN rollout commenced? Let’s take a look at the current state of the NBN, and what the major political parties have announced in the lead up to the next federal election. What’s available on the NBN? The NBN uses a range of different technologies to connect users to the internet, depending on what area they’re in and what pre-existing network infrastructure is available there. Of the 11.8 million premises...
AMAZON
TheConversationAU

What will young Australians do with their vote – are we about to see a 'youthquake'?

There have been suggestions Australia could see a “youthquake” at the upcoming May 21 election. Spurred on by their suffering during COVID and anger about economic inequality, environmental inaction and toxicity in federal parliament, young people may flock to the polls. But there is also a real risk they will do the opposite. How many young people are enrolled? As of March 2022, more than 1.6 million 18-to-24 year-olds were enrolled. According to the Australian Electoral Commission, this is 85.4% of the group, which is slightly higher than the national target of 85% and similar to the 85.8% rate in March...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Vaccine resistance has its roots in negative childhood experiences, a major study finds

Most people welcomed the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19, yet a non-trivial minority did not. Vaccine-resistant people tend to hold strong views and assertively reject conventional medical or public health recommendations. This is puzzling to many, and the issue has become a flashpoint in several countries. It has resulted in strained relationships, even within families, and at a macro-level has threatened social cohesion, such as during the month-long protest on parliament grounds in Wellington, New Zealand. This raises the question: where do these strong, often visceral anti-vaccination sentiments spring from? As lifecourse researchers we know that many adult attitudes,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

Women have been at the centre of political debate in the past two years. Will they decide the 2022 election?

After months of speculation, Australians will go to the polls on May 21. Given the events of the past two years, so-called “women’s issues” look set to play an important role in the campaign. Apart from the government’s headline gender problems, most notably their handling of the Brittany Higgins case, the COVID pandemic exposed the ways our culture still relies on women to perform most of the care work that keeps society functioning. Women workers in retail, health and aged care were at the pandemic frontlines; at home, many juggled paid work with care for children and ageing relatives. How will...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

How the Coalition can win the 2022 election

This piece is the second in a two-part series. Its companion piece, How Labor can win the 2022 election, can be found here. When the counting’s done, elections obey the iron laws of arithmetic. Yet, in the lead-up to polling day, psychology also plays its part. At two key federal elections in living memory, the upset winner relied on more malleable things than hard numbers to leaven their poor electoral prospects – unquantifiables such as hope, self-belief, even faith. Paul Keating’s “victory for the true believers” in 1993, and Scott Morrison’s “miracle win” in 2019, stand out as elections during which the leaders...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

