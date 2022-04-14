ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Wind Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Muskegon, Newaygo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early evening. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dickinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Dickinson County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Postpone boating plans or stay in safe harbor during the advisory period. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest tonight through Monday morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 35 mph. * WHERE...Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Whitley Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lincoln County. In California, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains of Inyo County and Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves locally 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, Hubbard and Wadena Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Visibility less than a mile for a very brief period will be possible where winds combine with snow showers. A few power outages are possible.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties. Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around and minor damage to weak structures will be possible. Blowing dust may also become an issue which can reduce visibilities.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Monday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

