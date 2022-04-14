Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 AM CDT this morning for portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in south central Missouri, Howell and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
