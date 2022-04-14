ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Polachek Rescues Flume in ‘Sirens’ Music Video

By Emily Zemler
 3 days ago

Flume and Caroline Polachek have shared an evocative music video for their recent collaboration , “Sirens.” The video, directed by Daniel Askill, sees Polachek floating in a cave in an ethereal white gown above a seemingly lifeless Flume.

“Sirens” was co-written and produced by Danny L. Harle and will appear on Flume’s forthcoming LP, Palaces , out May 20 via Future Classic and Transgressive.

“Caroline and I had known each other for years, but she’d just moved to L.A. and we bumped into each other living down the street,” Flume explained in a statement. “We started playing weekly games of Magic The Gathering with A.G. Cook and a few friends. We started doing a session, and Danny L Harle showed me a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals. I loved it and went back in on it during the pandemic.”

“Sirens” is the second track to be released from Palaces following last month’s “Say Nothing,” featuring MAY-A. The album will include several other collaborators, including Damon Albarn, Vergen Maria, Oklou and Kučka. The album follows the Australian producers’s 2019 mixtape, Hi This Is Flume , which earned him his second Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Polachek recently shared a video for standalone single, “Billions,” which was written and produced by Polachek alongside Harle. She also collaborated with Charli XCX on the singer’s new album, Crash , and will perform at Coachella.

