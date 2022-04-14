ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WATCH: Video shows tornado form in Arkansas

By Adam Roberts, DMM
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service gave ratings for the two tornadoes that hit Arkansas on Monday. The first hit at 5:12...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Video shows red truck driving through tornado in central Texas

ELGIN, Texas - It was like a scene out of the movie "Twister" when a truck drove through a tornado in Central Texas on Monday. The video above, shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media, shows a red truck driving down a road in Elgin, Texas, as it gets blown over onto its side by a tornado. The truck was then spun around before getting flipped back upright onto its wheels.
ELGIN, TX
News On 6

Aerial Video Shows Tornado Damage To Texas High School

People in Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday are seeing the damage from the multiple tornadoes that tore through those states Monday. A possible tornado left behind severe damage in Jacksboro. At Jacksboro High School the storm ripped off the roof of the gym. No students were in the school at the time. There is also severe damage reported at Jacksboro Animal Shelter.
JACKSBORO, TX
State
Arkansas State
WCVB

Time-lapse video: Watch a massive tornado move over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A tornado touched down in New Orleans and its suburbs as part of a line of severe weather slammed the area on Tuesday. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff confirmed one person was killed in Arabi during the tornado. No details were given on how the person died, but multiple other people were said to have been injured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Less Wind For Monday With Fire Concerns Back By Tuesday

DENVER(CBS)- A windy and warm Easter Sunday prompted a Red Flag Warning for high Fire Danger thru the early part of the Easter Evening. (credit: CBS)  Wind gusts across the region topped out into the 50 to near 70 mph range during the afternoon on Sunday. Denver’s peak wind gust was 52 mph.  Credit: CBS4 Wind forecast models indicate weaker winds state-wide in the morning on Monday to start the week. Credit: CBS4 By afternoon there will be a southwest surge of winds that bring in high clouds and stronger gusts over southern and central Colorado.   As a result, of the expected afternoon winds there is a Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. For Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Tuesday our state will be caught between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the north along with an approaching cold front . This will produce a strong pressure gradient across the Rockies and increase the wind on Tuesday for most of the central Rockies. Credit: CBS4 Tuesday will be a possible First Alert Weather Day with an return of the high fire danger over the Front Range and the eastern plains by then.
DENVER, CO

