WATCH: Video shows tornado form in Arkansas

DENVER(CBS)- A windy and warm Easter Sunday prompted a Red Flag Warning for high Fire Danger thru the early part of the Easter Evening. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts across the region topped out into the 50 to near 70 mph range during the afternoon on Sunday. Denver’s peak wind gust was 52 mph. Credit: CBS4 Wind forecast models indicate weaker winds state-wide in the morning on Monday to start the week. Credit: CBS4 By afternoon there will be a southwest surge of winds that bring in high clouds and stronger gusts over southern and central Colorado. As a result, of the expected afternoon winds there is a Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. For Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Tuesday our state will be caught between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the north along with an approaching cold front . This will produce a strong pressure gradient across the Rockies and increase the wind on Tuesday for most of the central Rockies. Credit: CBS4 Tuesday will be a possible First Alert Weather Day with an return of the high fire danger over the Front Range and the eastern plains by then.

DENVER, CO ・ 43 MINUTES AGO