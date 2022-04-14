Rain Ending. Sunshine Returns late Afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the bright spot of the week with breezy and mild conditions. Plan on highs into the 70s. Throw open the windows and enjoy it! The next system is a slow mover and it’ll start affecting our area with rainfall as early as tonight. Look for occasional showers to continue tomorrow and Wednesday as well. Rain totals look to be around an inch for many of us. Colder weather is likely on Thursday which may bring in a few flurries. The next system after that isn’t far off, but could bring us some gusty wind on Friday and Saturday. Have a great week!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO