Rain Ending. Sunshine Returns late Afternoon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers ending by...

70s this afternoon, then rain moves in tonight and tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the bright spot of the week with breezy and mild conditions. Plan on highs into the 70s. Throw open the windows and enjoy it! The next system is a slow mover and it’ll start affecting our area with rainfall as early as tonight. Look for occasional showers to continue tomorrow and Wednesday as well. Rain totals look to be around an inch for many of us. Colder weather is likely on Thursday which may bring in a few flurries. The next system after that isn’t far off, but could bring us some gusty wind on Friday and Saturday. Have a great week!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Forecast: Sunshine finally returns as we end the workweek

It’s been a gray stretch across the Ozarks but we’re finally seeing the clouds break up for our Friyay. A moisture-starved frontal boundary approaches from the NW today but this one will not be a big weather maker for us. It slides through the area early in the day and it won’t bring much more than a wind switch to the viewing area. Despite the front, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine which we desperately need after this gloomy week. Temperatures rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the 50s and 60s, but still cool for this time of March.
Rain coat needed today... On and off rain through the afternoon

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a wet day. Rain will be likely throughout the day with downpours possible at times. Models are showing scattered showers from mid-morning into early afternoon then widespread rain in the afternoon. Most areas will pick up .50-1.00” of rain today. The highs for today...
SAVANNAH, GA
Thursday’s forecast: Less rain, more pollen, plenty of sunshine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland will wrap up the 12-day rain streak on Thursday bringing in our first completely dry day since March 11. Even though a dry forecast is unfolding, the Willamette Valley has some moisture at the surface from Wednesday’s rain. That may lead to some morning fog around the valley and out near the coast this morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Forecast: Rain continues off/on today, sunshine returns this weekend

A rainy evening helped lead to additional rain accumulations across the state overnight and more is to come today. This rain is much needed as we have been in a rainfall deficit for the last several months now. While rain is likely today, these showers will be much lighter than yesterday, so totals are not expected to be high - ranging from 0.25" to 0.40" through tonight.
Rain Expected to Return to the Bay Area Late Sunday Into Monday

Rainy weather is expected to return late Sunday into Monday in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said most of the region isn't expected to get more than a half-inch of rain, though Monterey County could see up to an inch and adverse impacts in areas where recent wildfires have left burn scars.
