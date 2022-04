SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Easter is a time to celebrate new life and new beginnings and, on Sunday, San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church held its first in-person Easter service in two years. It came at a time of great change. “My friend, who’s in the choir, called me and basically said, get in here!” said church-goer Elizabeth Greenfield. “So, I ran down the street.” “This Easter is more special than any of the other ones because of the pandemic, because we haven’t been able to see each other, so this is more special,” said 30-year Glide choir member Stacey Pearson. The church may...

