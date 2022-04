Future watch tech is a mystery, so makers are looking to the past for inspiration. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Why do you want to go spending all that money on a watch? It’s a question that would probably come from the sort of person who can’t understand why you would pass up the fuel economy of an entry-level Honda Civic for a thoroughly irresponsible Type R. But in case you do ever feel the need to justify your choice, let’s have a crack at the question in light of recent developments in the industry.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO