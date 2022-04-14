ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WATCH: Video shows tornado form in Arkansas

By Adam Roberts, DMM
WAPT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service gave ratings for the two tornadoes that hit Arkansas on Monday. The first hit at 5:12...

www.wapt.com

