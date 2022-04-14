ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WATCH: Video shows tornado form in Arkansas

By Adam Roberts, DMM
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service gave ratings for the two tornadoes that hit Arkansas on Monday. The first hit at 5:12...

www.kcra.com

Related
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Aerial Video Shows Tornado Damage To Texas High School

People in Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday are seeing the damage from the multiple tornadoes that tore through those states Monday. A possible tornado left behind severe damage in Jacksboro. At Jacksboro High School the storm ripped off the roof of the gym. No students were in the school at the time. There is also severe damage reported at Jacksboro Animal Shelter.
JACKSBORO, TX
State
Arkansas State
KCRA.com

Here are the areas that could see rain and snow in Northern California

Some areas of Northern California could see rain and snow beginning overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Meteorologist Heather Waldman says the rain will start later Wednesday night for coastal areas, and it’ll move into the Valley around Thursday morning. Drivers should also plan for some wet spots for Thursday's...
AUBURN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows red truck driving through tornado in central Texas

ELGIN, Texas - It was like a scene out of the movie "Twister" when a truck drove through a tornado in Central Texas on Monday. The video above, shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media, shows a red truck driving down a road in Elgin, Texas, as it gets blown over onto its side by a tornado. The truck was then spun around before getting flipped back upright onto its wheels.
ELGIN, TX
#Tornado#Long Path#Extreme Weather
WWL

Incredible drone video shows tornado's path, aftermath

ARABI, La. — Drone video from Kellen Thompson Sr., showed devastating damage to homes and neighborhoods in Arabi, La., after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday night. The tornado, that seemed to start on the west bank of Jefferson Parish and then crossed the Mississippi River, slammed into the area of St. Bernard Parish, knocking out power, leaving one person dead and dozens of homes obliterated.
ARABI, LA
KSAT 12

Social media videos show tornado reported in Round Rock

SAN ANTONIO – The severe weather in Central Texas resulted in at least one reported tornado on Monday evening. Round Rock police said they have received multiple reports of structural damage caused by the tornado that touched down around I-35 and Texas State Highway 45 shortly before 6 p.m.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCRA.com

Morning Rain, Brighter Afternoon

Morning rain will taper into the afternoon with brighter skies expected in the Valley. But, we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm for the Valley this afternoon. For the most part it should be dry. Showers will linger into the afternoon in the Foothills. Snow will be steady through the...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
KCRA.com

Bright Easter Sunday, Rain Chance This Week

Mostly sunny skies this Easter Sunday with highs in 70s. More clouds fill in Monday. Some showers will move through Monday night into early Tuesday with some Sierra snow. A better soaking rain is expected Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Cold & Windy Monday Follows Slushy Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light, wet snow will fall across the Twin Cities overnight, with a cold and windy Monday to follow. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will wrap up in the metro by about 3 a.m. Monday, but a quick, passing snow shower is possible through the morning. It will linger the longest Monday in western Wisconsin. Slick spots are possible on roadways for the Monday morning commute. About a half-inch of slush will accumulate on grassy areas, while much of northern Minnesota will see more accumulation to the tune of 1-2 inches. (credit: CBS) Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout Monday, making for a very chilly kickoff to the work week. Tuesday and Thursday will be the dry days this week, while Wednesday will likely bring about a half-inch of rain. Temperatures will finally start to climb into the weekend, but it may be a wet and stormy couple days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Less Wind For Monday With Fire Concerns Back By Tuesday

DENVER(CBS)- A windy and warm Easter Sunday prompted a Red Flag Warning for high Fire Danger thru the early part of the Easter Evening. (credit: CBS)  Wind gusts across the region topped out into the 50 to near 70 mph range during the afternoon on Sunday. Denver’s peak wind gust was 52 mph.  Credit: CBS4 Wind forecast models indicate weaker winds state-wide in the morning on Monday to start the week. Credit: CBS4 By afternoon there will be a southwest surge of winds that bring in high clouds and stronger gusts over southern and central Colorado.   As a result, of the expected afternoon winds there is a Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. For Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Tuesday our state will be caught between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the north along with an approaching cold front . This will produce a strong pressure gradient across the Rockies and increase the wind on Tuesday for most of the central Rockies. Credit: CBS4 Tuesday will be a possible First Alert Weather Day with an return of the high fire danger over the Front Range and the eastern plains by then.
DENVER, CO
KCRA.com

April snowstorm: Drivers, skiers see snowfall in the Sierra

KINGVALE, Calif. — An April storm has started to bring snow into the Sierra, forcing drivers to take their time on the roadways. The flurries along I-80 near Donner Summit and Kingvale started around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and conditions have been getting worse. Caltrans snowplows were seen through the evening and nighttime driving across the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE

