WATCH: Video shows tornado form in Arkansas

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
NEW ORLEANS — A massive tornado caused widespread damage across the New Orleans metro area on Tuesday night. Video recorded by David Mark Poindexter shows the massive storm move across land and into the Mississippi River.
As Texas was riddled with tornado reports the night of Monday, March 21, social media documented the harrowing scenes. Storm chasers shared their content, including a now viral video showing a 2-ton truck being tossed around by a tornado in Elgin and then driving off as if nothing happened. Storm...
People in Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday are seeing the damage from the multiple tornadoes that tore through those states Monday. A possible tornado left behind severe damage in Jacksboro. At Jacksboro High School the storm ripped off the roof of the gym. No students were in the school at the time. There is also severe damage reported at Jacksboro Animal Shelter.
Some areas of Northern California could see rain and snow beginning overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Meteorologist Heather Waldman says the rain will start later Wednesday night for coastal areas, and it’ll move into the Valley around Thursday morning. Drivers should also plan for some wet spots for Thursday's...
CROCKETT, Texas — Folks in the town of Crockett are dealing with the damage from a tornado and severe thunderstorms between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in the east Houston County community, about 115 miles northeast of Houston.
ELGIN, Texas - It was like a scene out of the movie "Twister" when a truck drove through a tornado in Central Texas on Monday. The video above, shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media, shows a red truck driving down a road in Elgin, Texas, as it gets blown over onto its side by a tornado. The truck was then spun around before getting flipped back upright onto its wheels.
ARABI, La. — Drone video from Kellen Thompson Sr., showed devastating damage to homes and neighborhoods in Arabi, La., after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday night. The tornado, that seemed to start on the west bank of Jefferson Parish and then crossed the Mississippi River, slammed into the area of St. Bernard Parish, knocking out power, leaving one person dead and dozens of homes obliterated.
SAN ANTONIO – The severe weather in Central Texas resulted in at least one reported tornado on Monday evening. Round Rock police said they have received multiple reports of structural damage caused by the tornado that touched down around I-35 and Texas State Highway 45 shortly before 6 p.m.
Morning rain will taper into the afternoon with brighter skies expected in the Valley. But, we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm for the Valley this afternoon. For the most part it should be dry. Showers will linger into the afternoon in the Foothills. Snow will be steady through the...
Mostly sunny skies this Easter Sunday with highs in 70s. More clouds fill in Monday. Some showers will move through Monday night into early Tuesday with some Sierra snow. A better soaking rain is expected Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light, wet snow will fall across the Twin Cities overnight, with a cold and windy Monday to follow.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will wrap up in the metro by about 3 a.m. Monday, but a quick, passing snow shower is possible through the morning. It will linger the longest Monday in western Wisconsin.
Slick spots are possible on roadways for the Monday morning commute. About a half-inch of slush will accumulate on grassy areas, while much of northern Minnesota will see more accumulation to the tune of 1-2 inches.
Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout Monday, making for a very chilly kickoff to the work week.
Tuesday and Thursday will be the dry days this week, while Wednesday will likely bring about a half-inch of rain.
Temperatures will finally start to climb into the weekend, but it may be a wet and stormy couple days.
DENVER(CBS)- A windy and warm Easter Sunday prompted a Red Flag Warning for high Fire Danger thru the early part of the Easter Evening.
Wind gusts across the region topped out into the 50 to near 70 mph range during the afternoon on Sunday. Denver’s peak wind gust was 52 mph.
Wind forecast models indicate weaker winds state-wide in the morning on Monday to start the week.
By afternoon there will be a southwest surge of winds that bring in high clouds and stronger gusts over southern and central Colorado.
As a result, of the expected afternoon winds there is a Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. For Monday afternoon.
Tuesday our state will be caught between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the north along with an approaching cold front . This will produce a strong pressure gradient across the Rockies and increase the wind on Tuesday for most of the central Rockies.
Tuesday will be a possible First Alert Weather Day with an return of the high fire danger over the Front Range and the eastern plains by then.
KINGVALE, Calif. — An April storm has started to bring snow into the Sierra, forcing drivers to take their time on the roadways. The flurries along I-80 near Donner Summit and Kingvale started around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and conditions have been getting worse. Caltrans snowplows were seen through the evening and nighttime driving across the area.
