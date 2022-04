The Witcher franchise is returning for another saga brimming with supernatural beasts and deep story-telling. CD Project Red has announced that its forthcoming next installment in The Witcher series of video games is "currently in development" and that it will kick off a new saga for the beloved franchise that now has its own critically-acclaimed Netflix series starring Henry Cavill. Whether that "new saga" leaves lead character Geralt of Rivia behind is not yet clear. The news of a franchise revival is exciting, considering the fact that the last entry in the series — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — came out all the way back in 2015. However, details about the upcoming project are still under the wraps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO