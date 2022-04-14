ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Barista Brooke Wolfe Awarded Runner-Up Title in the U.S. Barista Championship

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Elixr Coffee Roasters, the connoisseurs of lighter-roasted unique and exquisite coffees, is proud to announce the high honor achieved by one of their Nashville leaders. Brooke Wolfe was awarded the Runner-Up title in the U.S. Barista Championship at the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championship in Boston over the weekend.

The competition consisted of three drinks presented to a panel of judges in a 15-minute
presentation. Three courses were involved: espresso, milk (cortado) and non-alcoholic signature beverage. Wolfe’s chosen coffee was a naturally processed Gesha variety from Colombia’s Finca El Obraje. She chose to use freeze distilled milk for the second course and finally created her signature – four-ounce foam made by blending espresso with rhubarb nectar, egg white, lime peel oleo saccharum and coffee milk.

“I’m still trying to find the words to describe this weekend,” said Brooke Wolfe, Assistant Manager at Elixr Coffee Roaster in Nashville. “Nashville’s coffee community is thriving, and I was proud to represent the entire city nationally.”

Wolfe currently works as both an Assistant Manager and a Barista at Elixr. She began her work in the coffee industry in 2017, starting for a chain before moving into local specialty shops in Nashville. Over the last five years she has been able to increase her understanding of coffee and flavor. She is driven to perfect her skills and master her craft but is most passionate about sharing what she learns with others.

The 2022 U.S. Coffee Championship took place at the Specialty Coffee Expo at the Boston
Convention and Exhibition Center. Consisting of six categories, nearly 100 professionals competed for the winning title in their respective disciplines over the span of three days. The event returned after a nearly two-year absence and was the first time all competitions took place at the same location. Winners from each event will move on to represent the U.S. in the World Coffee Championship later in the year.

Evan Inatome, owner of Elixr, also took fourth place in the U.S. Coffee Roasting Championship. This was his seventh year making finals in the Roasting competition.

For more information on the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championship or to see a full list of winners, please visit www.uscoffeechampionships.org .

For more information on Elixr Coffee Roasters, to find a location near you, or place an online order, visit ElixrCoffee.com or follow Elixr on social media on Instagram and Facebook

The post Nashville Barista Brooke Wolfe Awarded Runner-Up Title in the U.S. Barista Championship appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
282
Followers
745
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy