Nashville Barista Brooke Wolfe Awarded Runner-Up Title in the U.S. Barista Championship

Elixr Coffee Roasters, the connoisseurs of lighter-roasted unique and exquisite coffees, is proud to announce the high honor achieved by one of their Nashville leaders. Brooke Wolfe was awarded the Runner-Up title in the U.S. Barista Championship at the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championship in Boston over the weekend.

The competition consisted of three drinks presented to a panel of judges in a 15-minute

presentation. Three courses were involved: espresso, milk (cortado) and non-alcoholic signature beverage. Wolfe’s chosen coffee was a naturally processed Gesha variety from Colombia’s Finca El Obraje. She chose to use freeze distilled milk for the second course and finally created her signature – four-ounce foam made by blending espresso with rhubarb nectar, egg white, lime peel oleo saccharum and coffee milk.

“I’m still trying to find the words to describe this weekend,” said Brooke Wolfe, Assistant Manager at Elixr Coffee Roaster in Nashville. “Nashville’s coffee community is thriving, and I was proud to represent the entire city nationally.”

Wolfe currently works as both an Assistant Manager and a Barista at Elixr. She began her work in the coffee industry in 2017, starting for a chain before moving into local specialty shops in Nashville. Over the last five years she has been able to increase her understanding of coffee and flavor. She is driven to perfect her skills and master her craft but is most passionate about sharing what she learns with others.

The 2022 U.S. Coffee Championship took place at the Specialty Coffee Expo at the Boston

Convention and Exhibition Center. Consisting of six categories, nearly 100 professionals competed for the winning title in their respective disciplines over the span of three days. The event returned after a nearly two-year absence and was the first time all competitions took place at the same location. Winners from each event will move on to represent the U.S. in the World Coffee Championship later in the year.

Evan Inatome, owner of Elixr, also took fourth place in the U.S. Coffee Roasting Championship. This was his seventh year making finals in the Roasting competition.

For more information on the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championship or to see a full list of winners, please visit www.uscoffeechampionships.org .

For more information on Elixr Coffee Roasters, to find a location near you, or place an online order, visit ElixrCoffee.com or follow Elixr on social media on Instagram and Facebook

