Loretta Lynn Turns 90 – Here are Five Things to Know About the Country Music Legend

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Country legend, Loretta Lynn will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 14th. She’s sold 45 million records worldwide, she’s also a  published author, and a singer/and songwriter.

In celebration of the female trailblazer, we have five things you should know about Loretta Lynn.

She was born in Butcher Holler Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGQiV_0f8sQftA00
photo from Kentucky Tourism

Loretta Lynn was born in 1932 in Butcher Holler, Kentucky, and was named after the American actress Loretta Young who starred in The Farmers Daughter .

Her Sisters are Musicians as Well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQEW5_0f8sQftA00
photo from Loretta Lynn Facebook

Lynn was the second oldest in her family of eight siblings. You may know her sisters who are country artists, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright.

Marriage and Family Came Before a Music Career

photo from Loretta Lynn Facebook

While there seems to be a dispute on the age Lynn married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, at one point it was reported the age of 13 but later changed to 16, reported Rolling Stone.

Either way, before she moved to Nashville with her Gibson guitar purchased by her husband, she had four children.

Lynn was the First Female Artist to Win Entertainer of the Year

photo from Loretta Lynn Facebook

Loretta Lynn was awarded the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 1972, the first female to be given the most covetous title. Since that time, only six females acts have claimed the title-Barbara Mandrell won for two years and The Chicks won in 2000. The last female winner was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the title.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Hurricane Mills Has Its Own Zip Code

photo from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Facebook

Just over an hour outside of Nashville is Loretta Lynn’s ranch. The property features six museums, gift shop, and an exact replica of her Butcher Holler home. You can even camp on the property. The ranch has its own zip code and post office. There’s an ongoing calendar of events, find them here.

The post Loretta Lynn Turns 90 – Here are Five Things to Know About the Country Music Legend appeared first on Cheatham County Source

Comments / 0

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

