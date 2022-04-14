Michael Cross tells students prepare today to have the best future

In Washington, D.C., where embassies and diplomats abound, interpreters can earn six-figure salaries at the State Department or the International Monetary Fund. Vaughn Smith, who can speak 37 languages by his count—at least 24 fluently enough to hold a conversation, cleans carpets for a living. The 46-year-old claimed it was "missing the point" to wonder why he continues to work as a carpet cleaner. According to one expert’s definition, a hyperpolyglot can speak 11 languages or more: the higher the number, the rarer the person. Nonetheless, there have been several undocumented cases of linguistic talent. Regardless, Smith's abilities have raised questions about the limits of human potential, The Washington Post reports.
Comments / 0