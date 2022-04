I t’s that time again, time to gather all the treasures you’ve been keeping and get ready for the KS Annual Community Wide Yard Sale.

Date is Saturday, May 14th so call KS City Hall at 615-952-2110 ext.1 to get your address on the list. Maps will be available May 13th .

