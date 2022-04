This decade is our last chance to prevent a climate crisis catastrophe and ensure a safe and healthy future for all Californians. But our state’s leaders are failing to act. Each year, we assess if California is doing enough to fight the climate crisis. We look at the actions of the governor and state legislators. We see how climate legislation fared and if our leaders in Sacramento championed climate solutions or delayed our response to the crisis. And we share this information with voters.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO