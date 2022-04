HELENA — Capital’s Jaida Green is knocking on the door of qualifying for the 2022 Class AA state track and field meet. She took first place in the shot put with an attempt of 33-10.5 during a dual meet with Missoula Hellgate on Friday, a week after setting a new personal record (35-1.5) in the event against competition from Kalispell Glacier.

HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO