Titanic sank 110 years ago today: 9 things to know about that fateful night

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than a century since that fateful night when the “unsinkable” Titanic sunk in freezing waters.

Thanks to pop culture and new developments even all these years later, the tragedy has remained relevant all these years later.

On this anniversary, here are 9 facts about the Titanic.

At the time of her departure, Titanic was the largest movable man-made object in the world.

There were 2,240 passengers and crew on board. More than 1,500 lost their lives.

The fateful moment when Titanic hit an iceberg happened at 11:40 p.m. The iceberg was scraped on its starboard side beneath the waterline.

Titanic officially sank into the frigid North Atlantic waters 400 miles from Newfoundland around 2:20 a.m. the next morning.

Though the Titanic sank more than 100 years, the wreckage wasn’t discovered until 1985 – about 13,000 feet beneath the surface.

Titanic was equipped to carry 64 lifeboats, but only had 20 at the time of the tragedy.

For those old enough to remember, Titanic mania struck big in 1997 with the now-classic film. It was the biggest movie of all time until “Avatar” dethroned it in 2009.

You can get up close and personal with Titanic history right here in Orlando. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition on International Drive has more than 300 artifacts, costumed actors and full-scale rooms recreated. The exhibit will host its 110th anniversary speaker series throughout Thursday and Friday. Prices start at $50 per session. Click here for tickets.

Bites and Bubbles in Orlando, 1618 N. Mills Ave., will again host its Titanic first-class ten course wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $300. Click here for more information.

