MILWAUKEE - In the last week, Milwaukee has seen temperatures in the 60s multiple times, but it might take until the second week of April to have that kind of weather again. The first week of April continues to favor cooler than average conditions to start off the new month. Average highs at this time are near 50ºF but likely we'll struggle to get into the 40s for highs.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO