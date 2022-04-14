ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing in Nursing Home

 3 days ago

Actor Eddie Deezen found himself behind bars earlier this month ... after cops say he was arrested for forcing his way into a nursing home. According to the Maryland State Police, Eddie -- best known for playing nerdy Eugene Felsnic in the original 'Grease' movies -- pushed his way inside a...

LOVE'S 2 READ
3d ago

He needs to be Baker acted. That way he could be evaluated for mental issues. Something is not right with him and may be some medication could do wonders. It couldn't hurt to try.

