Brown County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. Luxapallila Creek Near Columbus affecting Lowndes County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding in low areas on the left bank is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and crest at 23.1 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tibbee Creek Tibbee 23.0 18.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 23.1 22.1 17.2
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, AND 034 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 020, 021, 022, and 034. * WIND...Northwest winds sustained near 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 18 and 22 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Located across north central into parts of northeast Kansas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne The Red Flag Warning has expired RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042 081 AND 254 South winds have relaxed this evening. In addition, relative humidity is starting to recover so the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington Extreme Fire Danger Conditions Expected Today .The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Noon to 9 PM CDT today. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts to over 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buena Vista, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014 AND 022 The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 014 and 022. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Valley; Webster; York Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDY, DRY, AND WARM CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN, WESTERN, AND SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA, AND ALL OF NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...Noon through 9 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 050, 052, 057, 058, 059, 063, and 064. * WIND...North winds 25 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HAND COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen tonight into Sunday as a strong upper level disturbance approaches. In addition, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop as a swath of dry air aloft arrives. This will send humidity plummeting late Sunday morning through the afternoon with an unstable atmosphere present. All of these ingredients will combine to create critical fire weather conditions for much of central to eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE

