Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Monday.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO