At the end of October last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its all-new SL roadster. It's been touted as a proper luxury grand tourer and can even be had with bespoke fitted luggage, but it's also promised to offer the lightness and handling ability to behave like a true sports car. Manhart is already working on tuning upgrades for the drop-top, but before you can take advantage of such packages, you'll need the actual car first. So when can you place an order? Well, the wait is over and Mercedes has opened orders for the svelte sports car just in time for the start of spring.

