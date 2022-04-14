ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, MS

Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale

By Tom Williams
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday’s severe weather heavily impacted the southern part of Lauderdale County and the northern part of Clarke County. “It happened fast, man. You could hear it coming. You had a matter of seconds to find a place,” said Richard Thomas who rode out the...

www.wtok.com

Government
