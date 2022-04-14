ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari Purosangue SUV To Debut In The Coming Months: Official

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Ferrari had its shareholders' meeting this week during which Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna announced two models are planned for 2022. One of them is a convertible version of the 296 GTB we'll see on April 19 and the other is the firm's first SUV. The Purosangue doesn't have an exact...

