Uniqlo Operator Lifts Profit Outlook Despite China Lockdowns

General Mills Inc. GIS, +2.84% shares rose 2.9% after it announced fiscal third quarter profit that beat expectations and raised its guidance. The food company posted net income totaling $660.3 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $595.7 million, or 96 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 78 cents. Sales of $4.538 billion were up from $4.520 billion and just below the FactSet consensus of $4.545 billion. General Mills raised its full year guidance and now expects sales growth of 5%, up from 4% to 5%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $18.804 billion, suggesting 3.7% growth. General Mills brands include Cheerios cereal, Blue Buffalo pet food and Chex Mix. General Mills stock is up 2.4% for the past year while the S&P 500 index.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO