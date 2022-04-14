ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Uniqlo Operator Lifts Profit Outlook Despite China Lockdowns

By Tomohiro OSAKI
 3 days ago
Fast Retailing, the operator of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo, revised its annual net profit forecast upwards on Thursday even as business in China is hit by fresh lockdowns. China is a key market for Uniqlo, but consumer spending has been hampered by tough lockdowns imposed on cities like Shanghai...

#Uniqlo#Shanghai#Russia#Japanese#Covid#Fast Retailing
