Boone County, IN

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Madison, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Jefferson; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of Snow. Total accumulations from 1 to 4 inches expected, but localized higher amounts are possible. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph and could lead to areas of very low visibility and near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down tree branches.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Inland Harris; Madison; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds on Highway 395 will make driving hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Yavapai County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Higher elevations Yavapai County, especially in the Bradshaw Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening Scattered Snow Showers and Squalls Possible Overnight A frontal boundary will sweep across the region late this afternoon and early this evening...with much colder air in its wake. Scattered showers will accompany the front and due to the colder air aloft...may also produce snow pellets or graupel. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph into this evening...which could blow around unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north south roadways. Rain will change to snow showers late this evening and overnight...with a few heavier snow squalls also possible. The brief heavier rates of snow with in the squalls combined with gusty winds may produce drastic reductions in visibilities at times overnight. A dusting will be possible in spots by daybreak Saturday...primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Fountain, Hendricks, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Fountain; Hendricks; Montgomery; Parke; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fountain, northwestern Hendricks, northeastern Parke, southwestern Boone, southern Montgomery and northern Putnam Counties through 845 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brownsburg. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 135 and 137. Interstate 74 between mile markers 40 and 63. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds are expected mainly along west to east oriented routes.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 12:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves locally 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

