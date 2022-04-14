ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What is the Wordle answer for April 14th?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Wordle has become a part of most people's morning rituals – and some eager players' midnight fix.

The viral game remains to be as popular as when it first hit screens back in October. Not even creator Josh Wardle expected what was to come off the back off his creation, intended to be a gift for his wife.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A type of food preparation...


Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANMB0_0f8s3qQD00



The answer for today is " MINCE ", defined as cutting up or grinding food (especially meat) into very small pieces, typically in a machine with revolving blades.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #273: Saturday, March 19

Trying to figure out what the Wordle March 19 (273) answer is? Depending on the day, it feels like Wordle is sitting on both of my shoulders. One side is cheering for my brain and encouraging me to think critically, while the other tells me I need to go back to grade school and do sentence diagrams until I my eyes roll in circles. So maybe you're feeling the bad shoulder today, too?
ENTERTAINMENT
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Indy100

The English alphabet used to be 32 letters long

We can mark the passage of time and the changing nature of a society through the development of our many languages. The English language is spoken by millions of people across the world, but it wasn't always as uniform as it is today. There are six letters that have been rendered obsolete. Here they are: Eth (ð)Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis was pronounced like the ‘th’ sound in this or that. Wynn (ƿ) Wynn was put into the alphabet to represent ‘w’. Before Wynn, two u characters next to each other were used to. Eventually, the double u became the popular representation of...
CATS
Indy100

Chef reveals the perfect way to build an egg sandwich

A chef has revealed the perfect way to make an egg sandwich without the yolk exploding in your face.Bruno Pires, Executive Chef at Eggslut UK introduced their "clam technique" to avoid embarrassing moments as well as making sandwiches easier to hold. He said:"The ideal finishing sandwich should resemble an open clam, with the filling at the front visible, and a closed bun from the back”.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Placing the top bun or piece of bread on top of your sandwich filling in the style of a clam, will not only secure your filling in place, but helps to optimise your sandwich holding technique, avoiding any embarrassing sandwich holding faux pas”.The chef also advises a 50:50 bread to bun ratio.So now you know.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
Indy100

Man 'jokes' about hitting woman at gym with weight because she's 'conceited'

A TikToker has shared how a man at the gym called her “conceited” and joked about hitting her with a dumbbell. 28-year-old US Marine vet Emily Telesca posted a video of the encounter to TikTok where it has received 270,000 views since it was uploaded yesterday. At the beginning of the video, Telesca lets the man know that if she is in his way, she is happy to move. He then asks why she films herself, and she tells him for Instagram and TikTok. At this point, she said there is an “awkward silence as he rolls his eyes”. “I feel incredibly awkward at this...
WORKOUTS
Indy100

This reimagining of the perfect human body is absolutely terrifying

Trying to imagine the perfect body is a minefield. Celebrating body shapes of all forms and sizes should be the norm but just ask the many body positive activists on Instagram how difficult that is.With that in mind, the anatomist Alice Roberts attempted to construct the perfect human body based on research into animal evolution. The idea was to create a body that was void of any human imperfections and include all the perfect elements that animals possess. As you can imagine, this created something of a Frankenstein's Monster - as rather than looking like a standard human being it...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
KX News

“Egg-splorers”Celebrate Easter Underwater

A group of undersea “egg-splorers” gathered Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving ‘Easter bunny. Today in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary the egg hunt took place. The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys, for participating divers and snorkelers. […]
SPORTS
Indy100

Vegan mountaineer paints meat-free slogans on Ben Nevis rocks

A vegan activist has caused quite a stir after leaving meat-free messages on rocks across Scotland's highest mountains. The mountaineer (@f******g_hostile_vegan_sausage), who goes by the initials 'RM' took to his Instagram page with photos of his controversial work.His vibrant hand-drawn rocks read messages such as "MEAT: Murder, Evil, Agony, Torture", "I’ll kill them all unless they’re vegan" and "Keep my animal friends out of your f***ing mouth". Campaign groups have frowned upon his not-so-subtle statements, with Ramblers Scotland and Mountaineering Scotland urging him to follow the "leave no trace" policy.Stuart Younie, chief executive of Mountaineering Scotland said: "We have...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Nigel Farage is flogging tickets to see him live for £1.50

Nigel Farage is on the grift again, and this time he is flogging £1.50 tickets to see him live.In an event called 'Farage at Large' hosted with GB News (of course) the former politician will "debate the tough subjects of the day, interview guests and host a Q&A with the audience" over a pint - or at least what the website promoting the event says,.Tickets to the event which takes place on 28 April include a free drink, which includes a glass of wine, a pint of beer or a soft drink, so the £1.50 really stretches to new limits,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
Indy100

TikTok user exposes Instagram accounts that are 'red flags' if your boyfriend follows them

A man took to TikTok to share a handful of Instagram accounts he considers "red flags" if your boyfriend follows them. TikTok is full of advice and enlightening 'red flag' dating stories hoping that other people can learn from them. But this time around, Nasser Al-Rayess (@naw_sir) has turned the attention to who your partner is following on Instagram. And apparently, there are rules to this. In a clip that racked up 1.8 million views, Nasser penned: "Instagram accounts that are red flags if your man follows them." He kickstarted the hilarious TikTok with Sommer Ray, a fitness model famed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy