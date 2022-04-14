ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship as crew evacuates

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

Ukrainian forces said they hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and Russia said its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire without acknowledging an attack, as the battle shifts east and around the battered city of Mariupol.

The governor of the Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said the Ukrainians struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage”.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine – it said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire of as-yet undetermined causes.

The entire crew was evacuated, it added – the cruiser typically has about 500 on board.

If confirmed, the sinking of the cruiser would be a major blow to Russia, after the tank carrier Orsk was hit and set on fire in an attack in Berdyansk in the Sea of Azov late last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZkck_0f8rz5Qh00
The father and a friend of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to leave Irpin (Rodrigo Abd/AP) (AP)

The reported ship attack by Neptune cruise missiles came a day after US president Joe Biden called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “a genocide” and approved 800 million dollars (£600 million) in new military assistance to Kyiv, saying weapons from the West have sustained Ukraine’s fight so far and “we cannot rest now”.

The munitions include artillery systems, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia showed their support for Ukraine in a visit on Wednesday to war-ravaged areas and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes.

They met their counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, and visited Borodyanka, one of the towns near Kyiv where evidence of atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew to focus on the country’s east.

“There are no doubts that they committed war crimes. And for that, they should be accountable,” Latvian president Egils Levits said.

The Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nauseda, added: “The fight for Europe’s future is happening here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLChS_0f8rz5Qh00
A street destroyed by shelling in Chernihiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP) (AP)

He called for tougher sanctions, including against Russian oil and gas shipments and all the country’s banks.

In one of the most crucial battles of the war in the southern port city of Mariupol, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals factory.

But Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, told Current Time TV that “the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today”.

Russian troops are gearing up for a major offensive in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces have been fighting since 2014.

Mariupol is a key piece in the Russian campaign and lies in the Donbas, which the Russians have pummelled for weeks.

It was unclear when a surrender may have occurred or how many forces were still defending Mariupol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqrRu_0f8rz5Qh00
School director Iryna Homenko in the hall of a school hit by an airstrike from Russian forces in Chernihiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP) (AP)

Russian state television broadcast footage Wednesday that it said was from Mariupol showing dozens of men in camouflage walking with their hands up and carrying others on stretchers or in chair holds.

One man held a white flag. In the background was a tall industrial building with its windows shattered and roof missing, identified by the broadcaster as the Iliich metalworks.

A UN taskforce warned that the war threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the war is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the Covid pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to funding.

In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, which was controlled by Russian forces until recently and where evidence of mass killings and more than 400 bodies were found.

“It is inevitable that the Russian troops will be held responsible. We will drag everyone to a tribunal, and not only for what was done in Bucha,” Mr Zelensky said.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Thousands of Covid vaccinators take up permanent roles in NHS

Thousands of people who joined the Covid-19 vaccination programme have taken up permanent roles in the NHS. New figures from the health service show 11,483 people who helped deliver coronavirus jabs have started a career in the NHS. Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS, said: “Not only did these...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Missiles#Russian#Ukrainians#Defence Ministry#Neptune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Javelin missiles are helping Ukraine wreak havoc on Russian troops, experts say

The Javelin antitank missiles that figured in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment for deliberately delaying military aid to Ukraine are now wreaking havoc on the Russian invaders. The lightweight but lethal weapon has, military experts said, helped the underdog Ukrainians inflict major damage on Moscow’s much-vaunted military and...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Hit Military Facility in Ukraine's Rivne Region With Cruise Missiles

(Reuters) - Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in Rivne Region with cruise missiles, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday. "High-precision air-launched cruise missiles have struck a training centre for foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalist formations," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. (Reporting by Reuters)
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy