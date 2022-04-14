Flume Takes us Out of This World In ‘Sirens’ Music Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

It’s full-speed ahead for Flume . The Australian electronic music master is about to hit the road, and he’s gearing up for Palaces , his third studio album. But first, he unveils the music video for “Sirens,” the second release from it.

Directed by Daniel Askill (Sia, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney), the “Sirens” video reaches deep into dreamland. Askill keeps the camera trained on vocalist-turned-siren Caroline Polachek, who drops in from the heavens to check on Flume, who’s out of sorts on a fantasy island. Once again, the producer is kitted-out in his motorbike leathers and helmet, hanging in a space that could be Gollum’s cave if the Extreme Makeover team got involved.

“This amazing track by Flume and Caroline inspired us to create a film that hovers at the intersection of nature and technology, transcendence and materiality,” explains Askill. “We were lucky enough to be supported by an incredible team of collaborators including Jonathan Zawada, Dion Lee, Khalid Mohtaseb, Serial Pictures and Glenn Stewart at Collider who designed and built the incredible environment.”

“Sirens,” co-written and co-produced by Danny L Harle, is the second single lifted from Palaces , due out May 20 and featuring collabs with Damon Albarn, Vergen Maria, Oklou and Kučka.

It’s the followup to Flume’s 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume , which scored a best dance /electronic album Grammy Award nomination. Flume’s most recent, full-length studio album, 2016’s Skin , peaked at No. 1 on the Australian chart and won best dance/electronic album at the 2017 Grammys.

Flume (real name Harley Streten) will play cuts from Palaces for the first time this weekend and next at Coachella ahead of the Flume World Tour , the U.S. leg of which starts tonight (April 14) with a date at Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre.

Watch the “Sirens” music video and check the tracklist for Palaces below.

Palaces Tracklist:

1. Highest Building (feat. Oklou)

2. Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

3. DHLC

4. ESCAPE (feat. Kučka)—with Quiet Bison5. I Can’t Tell (feat. LAUREL)

6. Get U

7. Jasper’s Song

8. Only Fans (feat. Virgen Maria)

9. Hollow (feat. Emma Louise)

10. Love Light

11. Sirens (feat. Caroline Polachek)

12. Go

13. Palaces (feat. Damon Albarn)