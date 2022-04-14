Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wells; Whitley The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Allen County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Whitley County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Wells County in northeastern Indiana * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Huntington to near Markle to near Van Buren, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Huntington, New Haven, Ossian, Markle, Aboite, Middletown, Roanoke, Warren, Zanesville, Uniondale, Yoder, Arcola, Majenica, Rolling Hills, Lake Everett, Nine Mile, Bowerstown, Dunfee and Poe. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 275 and 313. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
