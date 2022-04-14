ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Hayward on the move this summer?

 3 days ago
The final stretch also provided a glimpse of what Charlotte might look like without Hayward on the roster. The emergence of Bridges, not to mention Ball’s high usage rate, meant fewer playmaking opportunities for Hayward within the Hornets’ offense. Word has circulated amongst rival front offices that the 32-year-old swingman would be interested in a change of scenery this offseason, although a source close to Hayward told B/R he’s primarily focused on recovering from his injured foot.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Hornets missing Gordon Hayward was 100% predictable. It was a great signal to LaMelo that you wanted to sign a player to help win now, but this is the other side of that signing: Hayward has not been consistently available, and it crippled this team. – 9:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego on Trae Young “We can’t let him stay in the corner and just hide defensively, we have to make him work”

Interesting to see how Charlotte hunt young with no Hayward, he was often the guy who exploited the matchup. – 5:54 PM

The idea of moving Hayward’s $30 million salary and additional contracts—such as Kelly Oubre or Mason Plumlee and a third, smaller deal—to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract has taken hold among league executives, as first reported by Marc Stein. -via Bleacher Report / April 14, 2022

Indiana saw several teams (such as the Mavericks) back off Turner after his foot injury. That could give the Charlotte Hornets an easier path to the Pacers center. The Hornets could try to build a package around veteran Gordon Hayward, who is believed to still favor Indiana (where he played for the Butler Bulldogs), or P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

Now that the Hornets have begun to emerge as a competitive team in the East with young players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hayward (the former Butler Bulldog) could be an expendable piece to land a needed upgrade at center. Turner would be ideal, provided he’s not seriously injured. -via Bleacher Report / January 17, 2022

