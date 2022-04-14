Miles Bridges about to land a max contract?

After Bridges’ camp declined a four-year, $60 million contract offer last fall, sources confirmed, he is expected to command a maximum salary that could total five years, $173 million this summer. League personnel believe the Hornets will match any offer sheet for Bridges. That could either dissuade teams from making an earnest attempt at signing him, unnecessarily tying their hands for 48 hours. Or it may encourage a rival suitor to force Charlotte to pay his full max, as the Brooklyn Nets once did with Washington and Otto Porter.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked Miles Bridges about throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. He was very upset at himself for letting his emotions get the best of him and accepts any punishment from the league that may come his way. pic.twitter.com/HSal2XeNy0 – 10:49 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Miles Bridges “I feel like we improved so much this year, for the same thing to happen again is so frustrating.” – 10:41 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws mouthpiece into stands, hits fan after being ejected from play-in loss to Hawks

cbssports.com/nba/news/horne… – 9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges tonight:

0-4 shooting threes

0-1 shooting mouthpiece

1 ejection

-30 +/- pic.twitter.com/C68tDXu151 – 9:34 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Miles Bridges popped that little girl in the head with his mouthpiece & she didn’t even flinch. Boss.

pic.twitter.com/JBLoT9lYPc – 9:27 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Miles Bridges just got tossed. Had to be held back from going after the ref – 9:20 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Miles Bridges played two possessions with his mouthguard out. These guys aren’t winning. pic.twitter.com/CHvwNN3OZU – 8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

6 straight minutes on the bench for Miles Bridges is too much in a do or die game. – 7:52 PM

James Edwards: I agree. I like Ayton. I don’t think they’re going to go that deep into the well for him. Same for Miles Bridges. He’s a guy that’s been attached to them because he’s from Flint, Michigan. I like Miles, but if you end up with a forward in the draft and you already have Saddiq Bey, I don’t see committing that type of money. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022

How much do you still want to be a part as we like to talk about long term and be here forever? Miles Bridges: If I could, I’d pull a Dirk or a Kobe, you know. I love being in Charlotte. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere and I want to be a part of some that’s building. We’re building something. And eventually we want to win a championship. -via Spotify / February 4, 2022