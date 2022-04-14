ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Geechi Gotti, Jaz The Rapper, Tsu Surf, Aye Verb Set for URL’s Kings Vs. Queens 3

By Shawn Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ultimate Rap League (URL) and Caffeine have announced their next event, Kings vs Queen 3, which will be broadcast live...

King Von’s Former Manager Hints About Upcoming Film About The Late Rapper

It has been a little over a year since the tragic passing of Chicago rapper King Von. The 26-year-old rapper, who was on a successful run in his career, was fatally shot outside of a nightclub in Atlanta following a physical altercation just seconds prior. Since his death, his team and loved ones have been trying to keep the rapper’s name alive. Lil Durk would make continuous shoutout’s to his late Chicago brother in his songs as well as premiere fashion with the rapper on his clothing during performances.
CHICAGO, IL
Loaded Lux Vs. Geechi Gotti Hosted By Drake From ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Hits YouTube

One of the legends of battle rap in Harlem’s Loaded Lux has recently faced off front and center with the current face of the new era of battle rap, the tried, tested, and battle-hardened Geechi Gotti from the West Coast on SMACK / URLTV via CaffeineTV. A close battle with hip hop and battle rap fans alike divided undoubtedly lived up to expectations, and check the memorable reactions from both Drake and Cassidy, who were front row in the building. Watch the near hour-long lyrical exchange below, hosted by Drake himself, as he continues his long-running embracement of battle rap.
TV & VIDEOS
[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Url#The Ultimate Rap League
6ix9ine Announces His Return: “The King of New York is Coming Back”

Tekashi 6ix9ine is announced his return. The controversial rapper hit Instagram and alerted fans and other artists that he preparing for his comeback. “I hope everybody enjoyed there 15 minutes,” he wrote. “THE DEMON IS BACK APRIL 15TH. I’m THE BEAST they couldn’t contain. The industry most hated animal. APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home.”
CELEBRITIES
Monica Delivers A Powerful Performance At The CMT Music Awards

Monica teams up with Jimmie Allen, and Little Big Town for a soul-stirring performance of their collaborative track, “Pray” live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium marking this Monica’s first-ever appearance on the CMT Music Awards. The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the Red Carpet the look with oversized sunglasses. The soul-stirring performance was introduced by no other than Gayle King, which began with Allen behind a piano before Monica and Little Big Town joined on stage dressed in white on a stage that looked straight out of heaven, filled with clouds and smoke wearing all white. The genre-crossing group delivered the angelic song, complete with soaring harmonies, as powerful scenes of prayer from all religions and belief systems were shown in the background — adding to the growing unity and inclusion within the country music world. This is not Monica’s first venture into country music, in August 2021, the “Angel of Mine” star teased a country album, according to Rated RnB, saying that she had been in the studio with Brandi Carlile. See the full performance below, and let us know what you think.
NASHVILLE, TN
Today In Hip Hop History: West Coast Legend Spice 1 Dropped Self-Titled Debut LP 30 Years Ago

Whether you’re hanging in Coachella Valley or simply mourning the loss of Crenshaw’s fallen hero Nipsey Hussle like the rest of us, West Coast Rap is definitely being bumped at high volumes this weekend. That’s why we had to show some love to the Hayward homie Spice 1 on this lovely Sunday, which happens to fall on the 27th anniversary of his debut self-titled album.
HIP HOP
Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
Entertainment
Sports
Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Star Apple Watts Making Progress

Last month reality star Apple Watts ejected from her car after colliding with a diesel truck, leaving her unresponsive. Apple Watts appeared on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood seasons 5 and season 6 and became a fam favorite due to her unadulterated realness. The accident involved a diesel truck, and...
HIP HOP
Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
Coachella Ticket Prices Drop 32% Following Kanye West Leaving Lineup

Coachella is set to kick off this weekend with replacements The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepping in for once headliner Kanye West. TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, states that the average buy price for all orders before to the news ($685) is now $475, a 32 percent fall from the average purchase price for all orders prior to the news ($685).
CELEBRITIES
Mary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Billboard Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The ten-time BBMA winner will do a magnificent performance as part of the honor, which will be one of the most unforgettable moments of the evening. The BBMAs will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and will also be streamed live on Peacock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Post Malone To Drop New Album in May

If Post Malone planned on dropping an album announced, he could forget about it. On Monday, Post Malone’s co-manager made a motivational video playing tennis. Under the video, he confirmed that Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper would be dropping a new album next month. London’s caption said, “Results or excuses,...
TENNIS
ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
Future Announces His Album Will Release on April 29

Last week, Future confirmed an album to arrive this month. Days later, he dropped a few names that would appear on the album, and now he confirmed a release date, and it’s just in time for the summer. Early Wednesday afternoon, Future made an Instagram post with the caption...
CELEBRITIES

