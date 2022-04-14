ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson's return not imminent

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Zion Williamson has not been ruled out for the entire season, but the New Orleans Pelicans have revealed to Cassidy Hubbarth that “a return to play is not imminent.” There is “no chance” Williamson would not play in a possible play-in against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, or even in a first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Zion Williamson 360 dunks in warmups, reportedly not returning against Clippers or Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/zio…7:31 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Detroit’s own Willie Green, leading the Pelicans after a disastrous start, no Zion all season, now on the brink of the playoffs. He’s done great work – 12:05 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

New head coach Willie Green and the Zion-less Pelicans started 1-12 on the season and now have a chance at a playoff spot on Friday. They are looking to become the 4th team to start 1-12 or 0-13 in a season and reach the playoffs. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/WbmpQs1epj12:05 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

There’s absolutely no reason Zion should have a chain that big lmao – 11:16 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The amount of backtracking and pretzel twisting is going to be absolutely wild the second Zion Williamson returns and immediately starts dropping 30 on 11-14 shooting.

Legitimately stunning the degree to which everyone just pretends last year didn’t happen. – 11:13 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Zion Williamson discourse on TV, podcasts, twitter, blogs, etc. is absolutely out of control.

Did the entire world collectively forget how good he was 12 months ago?

What on earth are we doing? – 11:10 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Flowers to first year head coach Willie Green of the Pelicans for the job he’s done w/ this team without Zion, changing roster, injuries and still finding a path to some stability. 💐🙌🏽 – 9:59 PM

Cassidy Hubbarth: Zion with the 360 dunk during his pregame workout. 👀 He is still out indefinitely but is progressing well and is continuing controlled 5 on 5 work. -via Twitter / April 14, 2022

Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Zion Williamson has progressed to “controlled scrimmages” – basically 5-on-5 fullcourt work against coaches and some of the back end of the roster. Still no further update on his playing status. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 7, 2022

Andrew Lopez: When asked, Willie Green said had no official update on Zion Williamson’s progress. “He’s getting on the floor, doing what he’s supposed to do but no further updates.” -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 5, 2022

