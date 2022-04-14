ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers a potential destination for Gordon Hayward?

The idea of moving Hayward’s $30 million salary and additional contracts—such as Kelly Oubre or Mason Plumlee and a third, smaller deal—to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract has taken hold among league executives, as first reported by Marc Stein.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Hornets missing Gordon Hayward was 100% predictable. It was a great signal to LaMelo that you wanted to sign a player to help win now, but this is the other side of that signing: Hayward has not been consistently available, and it crippled this team. – 9:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego on Trae Young “We can’t let him stay in the corner and just hide defensively, we have to make him work”

Interesting to see how Charlotte hunt young with no Hayward, he was often the guy who exploited the matchup. – 5:54 PM

Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James when asked if he, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook just need more time together: “That’s not my decision.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / April 11, 2022

The Indiana Pacers could emerge as a potential suitor for Westbrook, rival executives believe, but any trade involving the former NBA MVP will be complicated due to his massive salary and the Lakers’ next available first-round draft pick being in 2027, which the franchise will prioritize and thus be prudent in deciding the best route with Westbrook. Two other routes for Westbrook could be keeping him or discussing a contract buyout. -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022

Mark Medina: LeBron James on if he can envision playing with Russell Westbrook again next season: “I’m not here to make decisions for the front office and that nature. But I loved being teammates with Russ.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 11, 2022

