Kyrie Irving has some regrets about time in Boston?

Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he told me he wish he could do, would’ve done differently.” When asked for details, Tatum said he didn’t want to get into that.

Celtics vs. Nets roundtable: Jayson Tatum's offense, handling Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, predictions and more

Some great stuff here about Kyrie Irving from @KevinGArmstrong profile over a decade ago. Irving and family has since cut off this type of access so there's a lot of things here I didn't know

Perils of the televised postgame press conference era. Mom called today. Heard me ask Kyrie Irving a question last night. Worried my voice sounded like I might be sick.

With Kyrie back and KD totally locked in, I joined @TheHerd @JoyTaylorTalks discussing why the #Nets are such a tough out heading into the playoffs!

Are you still sleeping on Brooklyn?

Are you still sleeping on Brooklyn? 💤 pic.twitter.com/ak717ovfn8 – 6:20 PM

From last night, Kyrie Irving carried the Nets over his former team in the Play-In by hitting his first 12 shots. What's next? A first-round series against Irving's other former team, the Celtics

Kyrie Irving expecting some 'spectacular basketball' as underdog Nets face Celtics in playoffs

The Nets jump on the Cavs early to win a play-in game and the No. 7 seed, and now they are Boston bound.

“I know that team very well and they know us very well and it’ll be a back and forth,” Kyrie Irving said.

apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:37 AM

MVP of the Night: Kyrie Irving

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/L6NnQpUhzn – 6:13 AM

Ime Udoka and Grant Williams played an April Fools joke where they faked a fight with each other. Udoka said none of the other players stepped in to break it up. He said a few players later indicated they wanted to see Williams get his ass kicked 😂😂😂

Marcus Smart: "I don't know how else to say it, but I'm finally in the right position that fits me and helps the team."

Back in November, Marcus Smart sent shockwaves across the Celtics roster when he publicly called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after an ugly home loss to the Chicago Bulls. “I would just like to play basketball,” Smart said in November when asked about the Celtics’ late-game offense. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn.” -via Booth Newspapers / February 18, 2022