Kyrie Irving has some regrets about time in Boston?

 3 days ago
Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he told me he wish he could do, would’ve done differently.” When asked for details, Tatum said he didn’t want to get into that.

Jay King

Celtics vs. Nets roundtable: Jayson Tatum's offense, handling Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, predictions and more

Stefan Bondy

Some great stuff here about Kyrie Irving from @KevinGArmstrong profile over a decade ago. Irving and family has since cut off this type of access so there's a lot of things here I didn't know

Brian Mahoney

Perils of the televised postgame press conference era. Mom called today. Heard me ask Kyrie Irving a question last night. Worried my voice sounded like I might be sick. 🤦‍♂️

Jordan Schultz

With Kyrie back and KD totally locked in, I joined @TheHerd @JoyTaylorTalks discussing why the #Nets are such a tough out heading into the playoffs! 😤

Are you still sleeping on Brooklyn? 💤

Are you still sleeping on Brooklyn? 💤 pic.twitter.com/ak717ovfn86:20 PM

Keith Smith

Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he told me he wish he could do, would’ve done differently.”

When asked for details, Tatum said he didn’t want to get into that. – 1:54 PM

Mark Murphy

Jayson Tatum said Kyrie Irving has told him he regrets how he handled certain things re: Boston. Tatum declined to elaborate. – 1:45 PM

Brian Robb

Jayson Tatum on his time with Kyrie Irving in Boston: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he probably told me he wish he could do (or) would’ve done differently.” – 1:44 PM

Brian Lewis

Jayson Tatum on his #celtics years with Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he probably told me wish he could do (or) would’ve done differently. But I think that’s just part of life. Nobody’s perfect, and you just move on from it.” #Nets #NBA1:43 PM

Alex Schiffer

From last night, Kyrie Irving carried the Nets over his former team in the Play-In by hitting his first 12 shots. What's next? A first-round series against Irving's other former team, the Celtics:

Adam Zagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving expecting some 'spectacular basketball' as underdog Nets face Celtics in playoffs

Brian Mahoney

The Nets jump on the Cavs early to win a play-in game and the No. 7 seed, and now they are Boston bound.

“I know that team very well and they know us very well and it’ll be a back and forth,” Kyrie Irving said.

apnews.com/article/brookl…8:37 AM

Jorge Sierra

MVP of the Night: Kyrie Irving

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/L6NnQpUhzn6:13 AM

Jay King: Ime Udoka and Grant Williams played an April Fools joke where they faked a fight with each other. Udoka said none of the other players stepped in to break it up. He said a few players later indicated they wanted to see Williams get his ass kicked 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 1, 2022

Keith Smith: Marcus Smart: “I don’t know how else to say it, but I’m finally in the right position that fits me and helps the team.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / March 24, 2022

Back in November, Marcus Smart sent shockwaves across the Celtics roster when he publicly called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after an ugly home loss to the Chicago Bulls. “I would just like to play basketball,” Smart said in November when asked about the Celtics’ late-game offense. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn.” -via Booth Newspapers / February 18, 2022

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
Who is the better player now: Celtics star Jayson Tatum or Nets guard Kyrie Irving?

When current Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was a member of the Boston Celtics, it was very clear what the talent hierarchy of the team was, with the Duke product at the point at the apex of the star continuum on the team. But since he left to join superstar teammate Kevin Durant on the Nets, another Duke alumnus has quite likely eclipsed Irving’s star.
NBA unveils the finalists for the Rookie of the Year award

On Sunday, the NBA unveiled the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award on TNT based on the voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes were announced as the three contenders for the award after strong individual performances this season.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. ruled out Game 2 vs. Warriors

Despite having the reigning NBA MVP and possible soon-to-be repeat winner Nikola Jokic on their roster, the Denver Nuggets had trouble with the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday, falling 123-107. There had been some hope in February that two of Jokic's teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. would be returning to action at some point from their injuries, but that likelihood appears to be dwindling.
