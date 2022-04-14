ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

2 dead in New Mexico wildfire that forced evacuations and damaged homes

By Aya Elamroussi, Chris Boyette
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people have died in the McBride Fire raging in southern New Mexico that has scorched more than 5,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Sierra Blanco mountain range, police...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Emergency officials say 19,400 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management reports evacuation orders cover 8,000 homes and 7,000 structures. A Boulder fire official says...
BOULDER, CO
Axios

Texas declares state of emergency as wildfire forces evacuations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order in 11 counties Friday night as a rapidly growing wildfire has consumed more than 50,000 acres and forced evacuations statewide. Why it matters: Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes were destroyed in central Texas after a massive wildfire...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Capitan, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

More than 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, police said on Twitter. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.The fire had burned about 20 acres (8 hectares)...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#National Weather Service#Wind Speed
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people critically injured after explosion at Virginia duplex

FRANKLIN, Va. — Two people were in critical condition after an explosion at a Virginia duplex on Friday night, authorities said. Capt. Tim Dunn of Franklin Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a house at about 10:45 p.m. EDT, WAVY-TV reported. One victim was airlifted to a trauma center, while the other was taken to an area hospital, according to WTKR-TV.
FRANKLIN, VA
NBC News

43 cars slip and slide into Florida pile up amid unexpected downpour

A heavy, unexpected downpour may have been a factor in a 43-vehicle pileup on a freeway in Orlando, Florida, during the Friday afternoon commute, authorities said. Orlando Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Papagni said only one person involved in the pileup required transportation to a hospital, and had minor injuries. "It...
ORLANDO, FL
CNN

CNN

986K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy