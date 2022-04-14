2 dead in New Mexico wildfire that forced evacuations and damaged homes

More than 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, police said on Twitter. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.The fire had burned about 20 acres (8 hectares)...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO