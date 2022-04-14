Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter and unlock ‘extraordinary potential’ – as it happened

7.23pm BST

7.17pm BST

Q: Is there a plan B if Twitter’s board does not accept your offer? You’ve said you won’t go higher.

There is, Musk replies, after a hammy, head-nodding pause.

Q: We’d like to hear a bit about plan B.

More head-nodding, then.... “For another time, I think”, Musk replies.



7.11pm BST

Musk blasts SEC over 'funding secured' case

Q: Is funding secured for your offer for Twitter?

Musk grin at the reference to his infamous 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 per share, which let to fraud charges from the SEC.

Stroking his chin, billionaire Musk says:

I have sufficient assets.. I can do it if possible.

Musk then claims funding was actually secured back in 2018, and that he doesn’t have respect for the SEC because its San Francisco office knew that, but pursued an active investiation anyway.

Musk says Tesla was in a precarious financial situation and the banks told him that they’d cease providing working capital, and Tesla would go bankrupt immediately, if he didn’t settle.

That’s like having a gun to your child’s head.

In an astonishing passage, Musk say he was forced to concede to the SEC unlawfully, calling them ‘those bastards’, and that he was forced to say he lied (which he says he didn’t) to save Tesla’s life.

Under the settlement, Musk stepped down as Tesla’s* chairman, paid a $20m fine, and agreed that lawyers would scrutinise market-sensitive tweets ( an agreement the SEC says he then broke ).

Musk adds that Tesla was under relentless pressure from short-sellers on Wall Street at the time, the most-shorted stock in stock markets history.

Those short-sellers have made losses since, though, given the surge in Tesla’s share price in the last few years.

(* typo corrected)

6.58pm BST

Musk says an edit button is coming at Twitter, if he has his way.

[Twitter confirmed last week it was working on an edit button, so it may be coming either way.]

And he gets some applause for saying that removing spam and scam bot armies on Twitter is a top priority.

But how do you get around the problem of someone who tweets “Elon Rocks”, gets two million retweets, and then changes it later to “Elon Sucks”?

Musk suggests the edit capability would only be there for a short time, and all retweets and favourites could be zeroed out after the edit.

6.52pm BST

Q: How could a town square like Twitter be owned by the world’s richest person?

Elon Musk repeats that Twitter’s algorithm should be made open-source, and any manual adjustments to tweets should be visible.

I won’t be in there editing tweets, he pledges.

And on the issue of media ownership, he points out that Mark Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, with a share ownership structure that will have “Mark Zuckerberg the 14th controlling those entities... like literally.”

We won’t have that at Twitter.

6.43pm BST

More highlights from Elon Musk’s Ted talk:

6.42pm BST

Musk: Free speech is when someone you don’t like can say something you don’t like.

Elon Musk is discussing his plans for Twitter on a Ted talk now - it’s being streamed here .

Musk explains that he wants to see Twitter open source their algorithm, and put the code on Github so people can examine it. That would give more transparency about which tweets are emphasized, and get a lot of attention, and which are not, and don’t.

Q: But who would decide whether a tweet should stay up? What would the cut-off be?

Musk says that if in doubt, let it exist. If it’s a grey area, let the tweet exist.

But in a case where there’s a lot of controversy, you should not want to necessarily promote that tweet, says Musk, adding that he’s not saying he’s got all the answers.

The Tesla CEO says he’s very reluctant to delete things, very cautious with permanent bans. Time outs are better then permanent bans, he argues.

Musk says he wants speech on Twitter to be as free as reasonably possible.

A good sign as to whether there is free speech is, is someone you don’t like allowed to say something you don’t like? If that is the case, then we have free speech.

That’s a sign of a health, functioning free-speech situation, he adds.



6.16pm BST

Chester Spatt , a former SEC chief economist, has predicted that the regulator could punish Musk for hurting other investors by taking too long to disclose his buying up of Twitter shares, but it’s unlikely that it will do anything to stop a takeover.

“This is going to play out reasonably quickly,” said Spatt, now a finance professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

The SEC, he said, “weighs in after the fact for the most part.” (via AP).



6.13pm BST

The White House has declined to comment on Elon Musk’s $43bn cash takeover offer for Twitter , saying market regulators operate independently from political leadership.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said:

“This is an offer by a private investor, and we don’t have any comment here. The SEC is independent and would handle any review processes if this moves forward.”

6.07pm BST

Twitter’s share price reaction doesn’t suggest Musk’s offer is certain to succeed....

5.55pm BST

The main challenge for Twitter’s board is whether they can take Musk at his word, writes Rob Cyran of Reuters Breaking Views, who says they are right to be careful.

It’s less than a week since Musk walked away from the deal to buy no more than 14.9% of the company. In 2018, he claimed he had secured financing to possibly take Tesla private, but that turned out not to be true. Musk’s offer also depends on government approvals and due diligence, giving him potential excuses to back out. Musk’s late disclosure of his initial Twitter stake might also delay the process.

Musk’s offer depends on completing financing, though that should be less of an obstacle. He sold over $16 billion in Tesla stock last year, and still owns a roughly 17% stake in the $1 trillion automaker. Banks have been happy to lend against Musk’s shares in the past. Then there’s the question of price. Twitter’s stock was trading about 30% higher than the bid in the summer of 2021. Companies like Disney and Salesforce.com have kicked the tires at Twitter in the past and might jump in if the company put itself up for sale.

5.42pm BST

Twitter shares have lost most of their earlier gains, and are now only up 0.8% at $46.24.

They fell back after Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, an investor in several tech firms , tweeted that Musk’s offer, $54,20, undervalued Twitter, and rejected it:

The prince tweeted:

“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects.”

4.14pm BST

Back in economics...the number of Americans signing on for jobless support rose last week, but remains historically low.

There were 185,000 new claims for unemployment support, a rise of 18,000 on the prevous week when initial claims hit their lowest since 1968.

That’s still suggests a strong jobs market, despite rising inflation pressures and concern over the Ukraine war’s impact on the global economy.

4.08pm BST

JP Morgan analysts have kicked the tires of Musk’s offer, and aren’t too impressed:

3.54pm BST

3.53pm BST

Analysis: How ‘free speech absolutist’ Elon Musk would transform Twitter

Change is on the cards if Elon Musk succeeds in taking control of Twitter, our global technology editor Dan Milmo writes:

Musk said in a letter to the board on Thursday that Twitter is “the platform for free speech around the world” but cannot achieve this “societal imperative” in its current form and “needs to be transformed as a private company”. His main concern appears to be with Twitter’s moderation policies. In March he tweeted a poll asking users whether the site adhered to the principle of free speech. “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he said. “What should be done?” He has declared himself a “free speech absolutist” and, in that context, the Twitter-banned former US president Donald Trump must be hoping Musk’s bid succeeds. However, the regulatory environment for social media is getting ever tougher. In the UK, the forthcoming online safety bill will require the platforms to monitor their content closely for harms such as pile-ons (one of Twitter’s nastier phenomena). Even if the site is under private ownership, it will not be able to swerve legislators on both sides of the Atlantic who want to make the internet a safer place. Other suggestions from Musk are less contentious. Last week he asked users if they wanted an edit button to rewrite posts after launching, prompting the company to confirm it was working on such a function anyway. He also mooted changes to the premium service, Twitter Blue, such as removing advertising, which raises the prospect of a radical commercial departure for a business that makes 90% of its $5bn annual revenue from ads.

3.51pm BST

Meghan McCain, the TV columnist and author, explains why proper moderation on Twitter is so important:

3.27pm BST

Daniel Clarke , Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, argues that Twitter has huge potential, which Musk could potentially release:

“The offer to buy Twitter outright reflects Elon Musk’s distaste for orthodox board bureaucracy and what he sees as unnecessary regulatory hurdles. “Board membership requires certain behavioral standards. Becoming a board member might not have been the most effective way for Musk to achieve his goals. “Twitter is a platform that has barely changed its user interface for over a decade. It is struggling to add new users, but its existing users are the most loyal across all social media platforms. “The potential for growth and commercialization of the platform is huge. Perhaps most importantly, Twitter is the social media platform where political debate, business announcements, and popular culture intersect. It is the best place for a tech billionaire like Musk to curate his image.”

3.11pm BST

Twitter’s shares are pushing higher, now up 4% at $47.81 each (but still short of Musk’s $54.20 proposal).

Tesla are down 3.3%, at $988 each ( see earlier post for some reasons why ).

3.01pm BST

The message Elon Musk sent to make his takeover offer

Elon Musk kicked off his approach to Twitter with this message to chairman Bret Taylor.

As I indicated this weekend, I believe that the company should be private to go through the changes that need to be made. After the past several days of thinking this over, I have decided I want to acquire the company and take it private. I am going to send you an offer letter tonight, it will be public in the morning. Are you available to chat?

The SEC filing also contains a voice script, in which Musk says Twitter shareholders will love the high price he’s offering, in a ‘Best and Final’ offer.

The billionaire said:

Best and Final: a. I am not playing the back-and-forth game. b. I have moved straight to the end. c. It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it. d. If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. i. This is not a threat, it’s simply not a good investment without the changes that need to be made. ii. And those changes won’t happen without taking the company private. 2. My advisors and my team are available after you get the letter to answer any questions a. There will be more detail in our public filings. After you receive the letter and review the public filings, your team can call my family office with any questions.

2.46pm BST

Twitter shares open higher, but below Musk's offer

Shares in Twitter have opened higher, but are notably shy of Elon Musk’s takeover offer of $54.20 each.

Twitter shares have risen 2.5% to around $47, up from $45.85 last night.

That suggests investors aren’t very confident that Musk’s $41bn will succeed, and possibly concerned that he could sell his 9% stake if rebuffed.

2.33pm BST

This is interesting about how Musk might finance his offer:

Tesla and JP Morgan fell out over Musk’s notorious ‘funding secured’ tweet. JPMorgan launched a lawsuit, accusing Tesla “flagrantly” breaching a 2014 contract relating to stock trading options it sold to the bank.

Tesla countersued , saying JPM was seeking a “windfall” over the dispute.

2.32pm BST

2.23pm BST

Twitter’s board will meet at 10am ET (3pm UK time) to evaluate Elon Musk’s bid, reports CNBC’s David Faber:

2.19pm BST

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor says Musk’s non-binding takeover approach is ‘deeply hostile’:

This is a deeply hostile move from Elon Musk who has threatened to ‘reconsider’ his 9.2% stake in the company if his 100% acquisition offer is rejected. Musk has priced his offer attractively at a significant premium to yesterday’s close making Twitter decision even more difficult. While shares initially spiked more than 12% pre-market, the stock is now up 6.5% to around $48 a share, suggesting the market isn’t fully convinced the $54.20 a share offer will be accepted. Given that the share price is closer to yesterday’s close than the offer price, the market is pricing in a higher likelihood that the deal is rejected than accepted. Although Musk has said he’s not playing the ‘back-and-forth game’ the question is whether he would up his offer if it is rejected, which is difficult to predict just like Musk himself.

2.08pm BST

Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal are locked in a tussle to control Twitter, says Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at social investment network eToro:

“Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has offered to buy all of Twitter for $41 billion , only two weeks after buying a 9% stake to become the largest shareholder in the microblogging social network site. “Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share is a punchy 38% higher than when he disclosed his initial stake but is still 30% below the share price highs of last year. This opens a battle for control between new CEO Parag Agrawal, who is trying to engineer a company turnaround, and Musk’s’ view that Twitter will ‘neither thrive nor serve [its] societal imperative in its current form’.

2.06pm BST

Shares in Tesla have dipped 2% in pre-market trading, as investors wonder what Musk’s interest in Twitter will mean for the electric car company.

Barrons says that investors may be concerned Musk would be distracted from leading Tesla, or that he may sell some Tesla stock to raise cash to buy Twitter.

1.45pm BST

Full story: Elon Musk's audacious bid to buy Twitter for over $40bn

Elon Musk has launched an audacious bid to buy Twitter for more than $40bn and release its “extraordinary potential” to boost free speech and democracy across the world.

The Tesla chief executive and world’s richest person revealed in a regulatory filing that he had launched a hostile takeover of Twitter just days after he bought a 9.2% stake . He was subsequently offered a seat on the social media company’s board but in a last-minute twist refused to take up the position .

In a letter to Bret Taylor , Twitter’s chair, Musk said the site was not thriving as a company or a tool for improving freedom of speech, and “needs to be transformed as a private company”.

1.43pm BST

Last month, Elon Musk criticised Twitter’s efforts to moderate its users, arguing the ‘de facto public town square’ should maintain free speech principles, or risk undermining democracy.

Bloomberg Matt Levine points out the irony of trying to take the public town square private:



1.35pm BST

Robert Reich , a former US secretary of labor, predicted earlier this week that Elon Musk would buy as much Twitter stock as needed to take control of the company.

Reich condemned Musk’s libertarian vision of an “uncontrolled” internet as “dangerous rubbish”, writing in the Guardian that:

There’s no such animal, and there never will be. Someone has to decide on the algorithms in every platform – how they’re designed, how they evolve, what they reveal and what they hide. Musk has enough power and money to quietly give himself this sort of control over Twitter.

Reich also warned that Musk’s idea of defending ‘free speech’ online is actually all about power:

Musk says he wants to “free” the internet. But what he really aims to do is make it even less accountable than it is now, when it’s often impossible to discover who is making the decisions about how algorithms are designed, who is filling social media with lies, who’s poisoning our minds with pseudo-science and propaganda, and who’s deciding which versions of events go viral and which stay under wraps. Make no mistake: this is not about freedom. It’s about power. In Musk’s vision of Twitter and the internet, he’d be the wizard behind the curtain – projecting on the world’s screen a fake image of a brave new world empowering everyone. In reality, that world would be dominated by the richest and most powerful people in the world, who wouldn’t be accountable to anyone for facts, truth, science or the common good.

Here’s the full piece:

1.23pm BST

Twitter has confirmed it has received Musk’s unsolicited buyout offer of $54.20 a share in cash, and will review it, saying:

“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

1.17pm BST

1.12pm BST

Usually, the share price of a takeover offer is simply determined by how much the bidder wants to pay to take control.

But this time, it’s not a coincidence that Elon Musk’s offer of $54.20 per Twitter share includes a ‘420’.



Back in 2018, Musk infamously tweeted that:

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.

That sent Tesla’s shares jumping, and also led to the SEC suing Musk, saying the privatization plan was at best in an early stage, and financing was not in place. Musk settled the charges by agreeing to step down as Tesla chairman and pay a $20m fine.

He also agreed that Tesla’s lawyers pre-approve written communication with material information about the company. But Musk subsequently violated that settlement , the WSJ reported last year.

The SEC has also been urged to make an example of Musk , over the late filing of his Twitter stake.



4/20 is also known as Cannabis day in the US, as it was first legalised on April 20 in some states a few years ago.



Musk smoked marijuana on a live webshow in 2018 during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan, and also shared a photo of the event last week, suggesting he might light up at Twitter’s next board meeting.

12.39pm BST

Neil Campling , head of TMT research at Mirabaud Equity Research , predicts Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal would be looking for new opportunities if Musk succeeds:



Clearly there is no love lost between Musk and the CEO, so the CEO – who has only been in the job for a proverbial five minutes but has already made plenty of contradictory comments – will be tapping up his LinkedIn connections for a job.

Campling also points out Musk’s interest in Twitter could possibly just a publicity stunt (if so, it’s working...).

Is this just another diversion tactic, given that Tesla is losing market share, its factory is still shut in China and hundreds of thousands of cars being recalled ?

12.24pm BST

Analyst: Just because Musk can, doesn't mean he should

Freetrade senior analyst Dan Lane has fired over some thoughts on Elon Musk’s takeover bid for Twitter .

Sowing the seeds of championing ‘free speech’ is one thing. But let’s not forget Elon’s view of simply voicing opinion has been seen as reckless by regulators in the past. The headlines might inject a bit of life into Twitter’s share price but it could mean SEC scrutiny bleeds over from Musk’s mere use of the platform to the platform itself. That’s not something the firm will want hanging over it.

Musk’s original filing, showing he had built up a stake in Twitter, came several days later than the SEC’s rules demand .

A Twitter shareholder is already Elon Musk for failing to disclose his stake within the time limit, arguing this cost him money.

There’s also the question of whether this is “just a vanity project” for the billionaire, Lane continues:



It’s hard to see, as an avid user, how Musk can detach himself from being a disgruntled tweeter and objectively view the opportunity as a special situation that needs fresh eyes to get it going again. Maybe the firm actually needs a highly-engaged user to iron out the wrinkles that only a frustrated customer could identify but it has the potential to just become a pet project for the world’s richest man. Just because he can doesn’t mean he should. The whole thing isn’t that different to how the media organisations of old came to be mouthpieces for their owners. Musk might not have ambitions to peddle political views on Twitter but the point here is that he would ultimately have the power to do so if he takes it private and makes whatever changes he likes.

11.40am BST

Musk: Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it

Elon Musk says he has made his ‘best and final offer’ for Twitter, which he says needs to be ‘transformed as a private company’.

In a letter to Bret Taylor, Twitter’s chair, Musk argues that he will unlock Twitter’s ‘extraordinary potential’ if he succeeds in buying 100% of the company.

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.

11.33am BST

Shares in Twitter have jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $50.96, followin g Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company at $54.20 per share .

11.31am BST

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Newsflash: Billionaire Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, according to an updated 13D filing with the SEC.

Musk offered to “acquire all of the outstanding Common Stock of the Issuer not owned by the Reporting Person for all cash consideration valuing the Common Stock at $54.20 per share.”

The filing adds:

This represents a 54% premium over the closing price of the Common Stock on January 28, 2022, the trading day before the Reporting Person began investing in the Issuer, and a 38% premium over the closing price of the Common Stock on April 1, 2022, the trading day before the Reporting Person’s investment in the Issuer was publicly announced.

Earlier this month, Musk revealed he’d bought a 9% stake in Twitter .

He was due to join join its board last weekend, but surprisingly u-turned, which had fuelled speculation that he could be planning a bid for the social media site.

11.11am BST

Related: P&O Ferries suspends passenger services across Channel over Easter

Related: RAC warns of busiest Easter on UK roads in at least eight years

Related: Easter travel disruption to hit air, rail, road and sea in UK

Related: P&O Ferries: another vessel detained after 'deficiencies' identified

Related: Cost of renting jumps at record, adding more pressure to cost of living crisis

Related: Inflation hits 7% in March as Britain's cost of living soars

