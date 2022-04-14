India factory fire kills 6, hospitalizes 13 with burns

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a five-alarm fire Tuesday night at the PepsiCo factory in Piscataway. Fire crews are still working to figure out what exactly started the fire, but they do know it began outside the back of the building. "That's where the fire started...
March 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1807, the English Parliament abolished the slave trade. In 1911, a fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in New York City killed 146 people, mostly female immigrant workers. The tragedy led to the eventual enactment of many state and national workplace safety laws.
A female sniper with 40 kills to her name has been captured after apparently being left for dead on the battlefield by her Russian comrades. Irina Starikova – codename Bagira – is reportedly from Serbia and has been hunted by the Ukrainians since 2014. The country’s armed forces...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
A heartbroken couple is fighting to keep their beloved dog alive after a local council said they would put him down for nipping their pest neighbour. Ellie and her partner recently bought their first home together on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, moving in with their two black German Shepherds. Sunshine Coast...
DENVER — Fire crews put out a fire at a warehouse that housed food trucks on Saturday, the Denver Fire Department said. The call came in at 1:24 p.m. of a fire at 4295 Inca St., north of downtown Denver. The fire department got the fire under control "pretty...
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where people suffered burn injuries Thursday morning. Easley Fire Department and Crosswell Fire Department are responding to a structure fire on Crest Drive. Witnesses on scene said a fuel tank exploded, injuring two people. Firefighters confirmed burn patients...
BELFAST, Maine — Fire crews from several towns are battling a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato factory. Crews were called to the scene on Pierce Street in Belfast around 3:30 a.m., according to Camden fire chief Chris Farley. As of 6:30 a.m., officials did not have any information...
DAYTON — Crews responded to a fully involved house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to a fire at East Third Street and North Wright Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. >>House a ‘total loss’ after fire in Xenia Township...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to...
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Comments / 0