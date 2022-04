YouTuber xLetalis has been on the hunt for a particular easter egg in The Witcher 3 after quest designer Philipp Weber dropped some hints about it. Weber had previously tweeted at xLetalis in response to a video he'd made about the character Vivienne, who is part of the Blood and Wine DLC, saying, "I wonder when they will find Vivienne's last secret". Fans got hold of the idea of this "last secret" and asked Weber about it during a charity livestream earlier this month, during which he said "it's on Skellige" and that it "goes quite a bit further" than they might expect.

