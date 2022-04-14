Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant In November 2019. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said a jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty for the stabbing, which occurred at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill. He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road on November 4, 2019. Ricoh McClain, PGPD Police initially said the stabbing was related to the release of a new chicken sandwich at the restaurant chain. They later clarified that the two got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food. “This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO