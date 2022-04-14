ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, MICHAEL R. SISAK, BERNARD CONDON Associated Press
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Frank James posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. One stands out for its relative calm: A silent shot of a packed New York City subway car in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Scranton police search for suspect in attempted robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery incident. According to Scranton Police Department, the suspect pictured below is wanted for questioning in relation to an attempted robbery that occurred in downtown Scranton on Milberry Avenue and Adams Avenue. Police describe the suspect as a […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKTV

Rome police searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation

ROME, N.Y. – Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in a Rome neighborhood, damaging an enclosed trailer. Residents reported hearing two shots in the area of William Street and Shankenberry Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
ROME, NY
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Found Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing Man In Maryland Popeyes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant In November 2019. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said a jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty for the stabbing, which occurred at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill. He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road on November 4, 2019. Ricoh McClain, PGPD Police initially said the stabbing was related to the release of a new chicken sandwich at the restaurant chain. They later clarified that the two got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food. “This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome.”  
WASHINGTON, DC
After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

